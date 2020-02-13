Storm ravages area

× Expand Photo provided StornThurmanTownTruck_VERT Last weekend’s destructive storm brought down a tree on top of a Thurman town highway truck that was occupied by a town employee. It was reported that the person was rescued by Thurman firefighters. The storm, which started on Feb. 7 and continued through Feb. 8, cut off power to about 163,000 households and businesses across six counties, leaving tens of thousands of area residents without heat — many of them also without phone service or Internet access.

WARREN COUNTY | A destructive snow and ice storm, considered the most devastating in recent history, brought down trees on roadways and utility lines across six counties, cutting power to as many as 163,000 people.

The storm left thousands of residents across Warren, Essex, Hamilton, Washington and Saratoga counties without heat or power in their homes. Many fired up generators, while others sought refuge in warming shelters set up in more than a dozen fire stations and town halls throughout the southern Adirondacks.

Telephone service and internet access were also cut off for many thousands of people in the region.

In various rural areas, roadways were blocked for hours; while houses and vehicles were damaged by falling trees. Residents drove to neighbors in their community, making sure others, particularly the elderly and those with medical issues, were safe.

Highways were slick at various times, stranding some vehicles and causing collisions.

The storm, which left about half the homes and businesses in Warren County without power, moved through the area beginning mid-Friday. The mixture of snow and freezing rain — in some places accompanied by strong winds — weighed down branches and felled trees. The storm continued Saturday, with temperatures plunging to sub-zero levels — about minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit in Horicon and minus 27 degrees in Lake Placid.

Emergency warming shelters were opened across the region for area residents without heat. They included shelters at fire stations in Warrensburg, Bolton, Chestertown, Horicon, Lake George, North Creek, North River, Pottersville, Schroon Lake and Queensbury.

Shelters were also opened at both the Lake George and Hadley-Luzerne elementary schools, as well as the Thurman town hall and the North Warren Emergency Squad headquarters in Chester.

Brian Angell of Thurman was one of the thousands left without power and heat for about two days.

Saturday evening, Angell described his situation, huddled under covers to keep warm despite his small propane heater raising his home’s temperature a few degrees.

With his water pipes frozen in his home on Bowen Hill Road, he talked about his fear that when the weather warmed up on Sunday or Monday, his home might be flooded due to burst pipes. He said he was planning to keep his furnace turned off while he was away from his home.

“When I do start up my furnace, I’ll thaw out my pipes slowly,” he said via Facebook Messenger.

SOME RESIDENTS WERE PREPARED, OTHERS STRANDED

Lake Luzerne resident Lauren Wittenberg was without power for several days. Mid-day Saturday, she said that her family had no electricity and no running water. She said that as a precaution before storms move in, she and her husband fill their bathtub with water as an emergency water supply.

With phone and cable service cut off, they depended on smartphones over the weekend to stay connected with the world, charging them in their vehicles. Using her iPhone, she noted the storm’s destruction along local roadways.

“Living in the woods with all the big pine trees, it’s scary driving down the road worried that limbs may fall on the car,” she texted on her smartphone. “There are so many large branches down, it’s scary and a mess.”

Angell noted that in areas throughout Thurman, cell service was not available, leaving people out of touch with the rest of the world.

Angell and Rob Shepler, also of Thurman, reported that a utility pole on Bowen Hill Road had been snapped, leaving a transformer dangling. Shepler commented on Facebook that he was concerned that the transformer might be leaking, polluting a nearby pond.

Saturday morning, Rose Crusie of Thurman posted a photo on Facebook of a tree on top of a Thurman town highway truck, noting that its driver had been rescued by Thurman firefighters.

Kathy Templeton reported Saturday from her house via Facebook that phone and electric service were cut off. She said that trees had fallen on roadways throughout Thurman, and that Andy and their son Nolan were unable to get home Friday evening, and they stayed in Thurman.

“I’m thankful that I bought Andy a generator for Father’s Day last year,” she said, noting that she had heard that electric service might be restored as late as Monday. Area stores reported to news media that they had sold out of generators early in the weekend.

Gary Martin of Thurman reported via Facebook Messenger late Saturday that he fired up his generator with the help of a neighbor, so he could operate is outdoor wood furnace that heats his home.

“Most folks here have wood stoves and generators — and we have kerosene lamps that have been passed down from my grandparents and parents,” he said, adding that over the weekend, he and his wife Winifred were cooking on their wood stove. They had heard forecasts of the storm, and had drawn fresh water for drinking and cooking from their well, and had filled several five-gallon pails with water for flushing their toilet.

National Grid reported that as of late Sunday night, power had been restored to all but about 2,000 utility customers in Warren County. ■