Strategies of surviving a school attack explained to WCS staff

× Expand Photo provided Narrating a video depicting a mass shooting incident are Warren County Undersheriff Sean Lamouree and sheriff’s investigator Jeff Gildersleeve. The two gave a presentation Jan. 25 to about 100 faculty and staff members of Warrensburg Central School on what actions to take during a school attack and how to reduce the likelihood of one.

“As a last resort, if your life is at risk, whether you’re alone or working together as a group, fight — act with aggression,” he said.

Lamouree’s advice was a portion of a “Run-Hide-Fight” strategy to use in an active shooter incident or similar attack detailed to about 100 employees of Warrensburg Central School District in a training session last week.

The program is intended to maximize school security and minimize potential loss of life.

The teachers were instructed to figure out how to get their students out of a building and exit quickly, he said.

If safe egress isn’t possible, instructors should lock and barricade doors, then find a place for to hide with their students, turning out lights, silencing cell phones and concealing everyone the best as possible.

“Always have an exit plan. Know that in a situation like this, victims are chosen randomly — such an event is unpredictable and may evolve quickly,” he added, noting that a fire alarm should not be activated, as it may prompt more people to be in harm’s way.

“The first responders on the scene are not there to evacuate or tend to the injured — they are well-trained and there to stop the shooter.”

If a shooter is able to break into a room, Lamouree said the faculty members should be ready to respond in ways they have never before considered.

“Commit to taking the shooter down, no matter what,” he said, suggesting that if an attacker can’t be disarmed, teachers and staff should use anything that could serve as a weapon — a letter opener, a coffee pot or a fire extinguisher.

“You must fight as though your life and the lives of your students depend on it, because it does,” he said. “Do whatever you need to do to disable an attacker.”

Lamouree said that in a crisis, people react with denial, follow with deliberation then hopefully take a decisive action.

“People who can cycle through those three stages the quickest have a better outcome,” he said. “Your actions can make a difference for the safety and survival of your students and you,” he said.

The presentation by Lamouree and sheriff’s investigator Jeff Gildersleeve included videos of both real and staged active-shooting incidents, which the two men narrated.

Lamouree and Gildersleeve said that school staff should be aware of warning signs of a potential attack: someone exhibiting an avenging attitude — or talking, messaging or posting online threats of attacking others. Also, many of those who have been mass shooters have a history of stalking or harassing other people.

Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said the two-hour session was part of Superintendents Conference Day training, and the day’s mini-courses not only dealt with how to react to crisis, but also how to reduce the likelihood of such situations.

Representatives of Warren-Washington Council for prevention presented a session that day on how to recognize youth who are experiencing one type or another of trauma, and help them cope with it, whether it is divorce, a split family, depression, bullying, isolation, thoughts of suicide as well as advising students to report mental, physical, or sexual abuse.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to do this crisis training. But given the times, it’s important for the entire staff to be up to date with current recommendations of law enforcement officials,” Goralski said.