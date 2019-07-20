StreetFest brings live music to downtown Ti

× Expand Photo provided The 11th-annual StreetFest organized by the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership will take place July 27.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP) has announced that it will host the 11th-annual StreetFest in historic downtown Ticonderoga Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 2019 StreetFest will include shopping, sidewalk sales, live entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors, food, farmers market and an array of kids activities. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Fees may apply for some activities.

“Mark your calendars and be sure to attend StreetFest 2019! StreetFest was designed as an annual event to attract people to Ticonderoga’s historic Montcalm Street district. Montcalm Street (from Sunshine Laundry to Glens Falls National Bank) will be converted into a pedestrian mall open to the public,” StreetFest Committee Chairperson Bob Dedrick said. “StreetFest is a ‘must do’ event for area residents and visitors alike.”

Music and entertainment will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue non-stop throughout the day until the end of the event.

Featured live entertainment will include:

Fort Ticonderoga Fife & Drum Corps, led by Mike Edson from 10 to 10:30 a.m. The Fort Fife & Drum Corp will march down Montcalm Street performing and then end with a performance near Glens Falls National Bank.

Blues, country and popular music artists Lance Clark and Mike Donahue will be performing on the porch of Libby’s Bakery Café at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Followed by blues and variety music artist Terrina Cook and Brad Peria from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Performing near Pride of Ticonderoga, country and folk music artists MaryJo Vontury and Dwynal Smith will start their show at 10:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. Then variety music artist Dan Rabideau will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The live music will conclude with the first NY Alumni Corps Performance (volunteer Fife & Drum Corp) performing/marching down Montcalm Street.

Kids activities for StreetFest will include caricatures, a clown, face painting, balloons and balloon animals by Penelope The Clown (sponsored by the Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union), variety of kids games, Outer Space Kids Zone (sponsored by Lakeside Regional Church), Healthy Kids Zone (sponsored by The Garrison Gym) and more.

Merchants and vendors still have time to sign up for StreetFest. Registration forms are available at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1, in downtown Ticonderoga. The deadline to register is Wednesday, July 17, at 4 p.m. Forms can also be found at timainstreet.org.

For vendors arriving, Montcalm Street from Glens Falls National Bank to Sunshine Laundry will be one-way traffic as vendors and merchants set up for the event. Vendors cannot arrive until 8 a.m. and cannot break down until 3 p.m. Maps labeling locations of merchants, vendors, food, music, fresh produce, activities and more will be available as guests enter downtown Ticonderoga and are welcomed to StreetFest as well as at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition, the program will include the schedule of music and entertainment. StreetFest ambassadors who will be happy to assist you during the event will be wearing yellow StreetFest T-shirts. The Chamber (INFO Center) Staff will also be available to assist. Montcalm Street will close to traffic between Lake George and Champlain Avenue from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. All parked cars should be removed by 6 a.m., prior to the street closure.

For more information on StreetFest, contact the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TACC – TMSP coordinator) at 518-585-6619 or visit timainstreet.org. Also check out the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Facebook page to stay up to date with news and events. For area information, a business directory or a calendar of events visit ticonderogany.com.