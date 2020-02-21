Streetside amplified music now banned in Lake George

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Trustees Test Tablets Lake George Village Board members (right to left) Joe Mastrodomenico, Ray Parry and Mayor Robert Blais review documents on tablets and paper during a recent meeting of the panel. On Jan. 10, the board passed a resolution to ban shops from broadcasting music or other sounds that can be heard by people on the sidewalks of the village.

LAKE GEORGE | Music or other sounds will no longer be allowed to be broadcast from shops along Lake George village streets, according to an ordinance adopted Feb. 10 by the Lake George Village Board.

Village Mayor Roabert Blais said that he’s heard complaints about music blaring from speakers in front of downtown shops.

“Walking down the street, people want to talk and do their thing,” he said. “They want peace.”

The Outside Entertainment ordinance amendment was adopted after a Feb. 10 public hearing, during which two people spoke in favor of it, and one in opposition.

Kim Brown said she supported the ban.

“It can be overwhelming when you walk down the street,” she said of the amplified music.

Kitty Rooney also expressed her support for the prohibition. She remarked that sounds from cruise boats are concentrated because they are reflected by the waters of Lake George. She said she perceived the calliope music from the Minnie-Ha-Ha to be “very annoying.”

Village Trustee John Root said the calliope music from the Minnie-Ha-Ha was so loud that it would drown out music he might be playing in his home.

Mayor Blais said that village officials had long ago devised a noise ordinance that provided for the calliope music and cannon blasts at Fort William Henry — signature sounds of the village — by allowing loud noises of a specified duration of several minutes.

Shana O’Connor offered a contrasting view about music being played downtown. She said that she’s seen people on the sidewalk dancing with their children to music emanating from stores.

“It makes people happy,” she said. “Also, it lets people know a business is open — music is inviting, it attracts customers.”

O’Connor asked for a compromise.

“Music gives a little character to our area,” she said, but the board approved the amendment as proposed.

The prohibition of music does not affect street performers or music played in taverns, nightclubs or full-service restaurants, for which music is regulated by other village ordinances. ■