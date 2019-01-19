Student becomes a star

× Expand Photo provided Aengus Andrew, who played a young Robert Garrow, appears here with Jay Alan Christianson who starred as the adult Garrow.

PORT HENRY | Auditions had been over for an hour when Aengus Andrew walked into the room. He was 11 at the time.

Aengus and his mom Kelly were returning to their Chazy home from a trip to Buffalo, but they took a detour, a not-so-short shortcut through the mountains to Elizabethtown where Lori Bailey was hunting talent for her upcoming film on the psychopathic killer Robert Garrow.

Knowing they might be too late, Kelly carved the curves and canyons trying to make up time. Aengus came to feel the chances of making the audition were less likely than the odds they would be spending the balance of the day dragging themselves out of an Adirondack swamp.

When they pulled into Elizabethtown, the auditions were over, but Bailey was still there. Aengus told her he was interested in the role of a young Robert Garrow, who as a boy growing up in Mineville had been beaten unmercifully by his father.

Bailey shrugged.

She already had plenty of applicants, but as much out of courtesy as anything else, she and her crew let Aengus perform. When he did, jaws hit the floor. With Aengus’ talent, there was instantly no question who would play the young Garrow.

Three years have gone by since the majority of Aengus’ scenes were shot. He’s now 14, and more than a foot taller than he was at 11. As the movie wrapped up its final shots this fall, Aengus rejoined the cast as a set hand, soaking up, and enjoying every minute.

“It’s been the most fun journey of my entire life,” Aengus said. “I was playing the innocent kid who was turning into a monster.”

Bailey’s film, which included a number of local actors, recognizes the evil of Garrow, but strives to tell the story fairly.

And part of that story is Garrow’s horrific upbringing at the hands of an abusive father, played in the movie by Richard Waddingham.

Kelly admits it was hard separating reality from art when she saw the scenes of her son being brutalized by Waddingham’s character. “I’m watching these scenes with tears coming down my face, and (Aengus) is saying, ‘Mom, no, it was really fun.’”

Still, when the actors got together at a screening, Kelly hunted Waddingham down.

“I told him, we really need to get to know each other this weekend, because right now I hate you,” she said.

Aengus, with a confident, outgoing personality that belies his years, insists he’s not special, just one of a number of North Country residents who have been blessed with theatrical or musical talent, but have remained at home rather than seeking out the bright lights of Tinseltown. He said he admires and has learned from them.

He also learned from the professional actors on the set, including Jay Alan Christianson, who played Garrow and was welcoming to the locals on the set.

“He complimented me on my Reeses peanut butter cup socks,” Aengus said. “So we bonded over socks.”

If the right doors opened, Aengus said he would consider an acting career, but he’s more focused on becoming a chemical engineer. Meanwhile, he said, “It was an absolute blast.”