Student Connection forum to be held

The second annual Lake George Student Connection J1 Summer Work & Travel Community Forum will be held at the Holiday Inn Resort, Tuesday, May 7, at 9 a.m. This is a free event.

The three-hour forum is designed to acquaint local employers and accommodations about the federal visa program that brings international students to the United States to experience our culture and opportunities.

Last year, it was estimated that nearly 1,000 J1 visa individuals were employed and housed in the Lake George region. Local employers depend on them, particularly after U.S. students return to school or college.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of State, New York State Department of Labor and visa sponsorship organizations will attend to answer questions and share advocacy updates. There will also be local representatives from the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, Warren County Building Codes and Lake George Code Enforcement.

The Student Connection was organized by Lake George Mayor Robert Blais and is sponsored by the Town of Bolton, Queensbury and Lake George. For more information, visit lgstudentconnection.com. To register, visit eventbrite.com/o/student-connection-lake-george-region-16795233388. For any questions, contact Blais at 518-668-5771.