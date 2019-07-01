Student housing projects continue

PLATTSBURGH | Kent Hall is the next residence hall set for upgrades on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, part of a steady process of improvements to student housing.

The $16.6 million project, which includes some additional work at Harrington Hall, was among several announced recently by Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, which assists in financing the projects through the SUNY Dormitory Facilities Program.

“The partnership with DASNY is critical, enabling us to update our residence hall facilities on a consistent, cyclical basis,” SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling said in a press release. “The updated Kent Hall will provide students more options with updated facilities and energy efficiency.”

Kent’s renovation began once students left campus in May. Construction is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2020 fall semester. Other work will include new insulation, high-performance windows and other sustainable elements that will result in a reduction in the building’s energy usage by 44 percent.

The project will transform Kent Hall from the traditional, double-occupancy rooms and shared hallway bathrooms into suite-style living areas with two double-occupancy bedrooms, a private bathroom and a shared-living space for upper-class students.

Single-occupancy bedrooms are also available. With the renovation, all student rooms in Kent Hall will be fully air-conditioned. The project also includes a renovation of all bathrooms in nearby Harrington Hall.

It will also feature a new, full-service café in the lower level with dining areas inside as well as outside along the banks of the Saranac River.

About $19 million in improvements to Whiteface Hall will add several new features, including:

New card-access entrance on Rugar Street.

New open stairway access to the basement with recreation and lounge spaces and two public bathrooms.

New residence assistant and housing director work room, private office space and small conference room and new RA office similar to the setup in Wilson Hall.

Renovation and enlargement of the current Housing and Residence Life office space, soon to be renamed Campus Housing and Community Living.

The Whiteface project was also funded through DASNY. Kent and Whiteface brought the count of residence hall renovations to 10 out of the 12 halls on campus. Once Kent is complete, the college will assess needs at the Adirondack and Banks halls.

“With almost 500 SUNY residence halls across the state, partnerships with DASNY are vital in continuing to expand and improve our campuses for all students,” Johnson said. “Working with DASNY and breaking ground on key projects, our students will be able to take advantage of upgraded living spaces while the state will be even closer to achieving Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sustainability and energy efficiency goals.”