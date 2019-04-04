Student survey includes good news and bad

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Prevention Team members Jarrod Sammis and Doug Terbeek examine results of the Essex County Prevention Needs Assessment Survey.

TICONDEROGA | At least in Ticonderoga, the opioid epidemic that has hit rural America particularly hard might not be carrying over into the next generation, according to a biennial survey of student behavior.

The survey, which tracks student behavior and risk factors for drug, tobacco and alcohol use, is not all good news — alcohol use in particular remains a stubborn problem, and also of concern to administrators are indications that students are increasingly suffering mental health issues, along with unhealthy home environments.

The Prevention Needs Assessment Survey is funded by Essex County government and administered by the Prevention Team of Essex County. The data is property of the individual school districts, which may release the information to the public if they choose.

Prevention Team Executive Director Doug Terbeek stressed that caution must be used when interpreting the results, which provide raw data, but not explanations. Still, he said, there is little question the opioids are not the drug of choice for the younger generation. In response to the question of drug use within the past 30 days, only one student in Ticonderoga admitted to using heroin or prescription painkillers.

FAMILY PROTECTIVE FACTORS

Ticonderoga Superintendent John McDonald said the data, combined with observations of teachers and administrators, indicate that opioid use is an adult problem. While this is good for the kids from an addictions standpoint, there is a darker side in terms of the family environment.

Because of opioid use, more parents are missing in action — either strung out or dead.

McDonald said there has been an obvious increase in the number of students in foster care or raised by their grandparents or other family members.

That’s led to more kids reporting a less-stable home life.

“I don’t think it’s coincidence that family protective factors are going down.” he said.

The survey indicates that school is where kids — nearly 70 percent — feel the most protected.

DEPRESSION

It is conceivable but not provable that substandard home environments are responsible for a spike in the number of students reporting depression or suicidal thoughts. In the survey, 38 percent of students reported being so “sad and hopeless” that these feelings of depression had curtailed their normal activities. Another 22 percent said they had seriously considered suicide.

Both Terbeek and McDonald said this can’t be written off to middle and high school students (the results track grades seven through 12) with a penchant for drama.

“For the most part, they take this pretty seriously,” McDonald said.

Terbeek said the survey also has a number of internal controls to catch fibbers, and those results are thrown out.

The survey tries to hone in on risk factors that lead to drug abuse so schools and outside agencies have an idea of where work needs to be done. The data indicate a correlation between those risk factors — which include things like family environment, attitudes toward education, peer involvement with drugs and mental outlook to name a very few — and use of drugs and alcohol.

MARIJUANA USE UP

Drug use and binge drinking in Ticonderoga had been trending downward, but appears to have bottomed out in 2016 and is now heading back up. So too was the percentage of students (12.4) who reported being drunk or high at school.

Students who had used marijuana in the past 30 days declined from 17 percent in 2014 to 11.5 percent in 2016. But in 2018 that number jumped to 22 percent. That increase corresponds with greater cultural acceptance of marijuana across the nation both medically and recreationally.

Jarrod Sammis, Prevention Team communications and community outreach coordinator, said there’s a danger that adults who remember the 20th century marijuana might not recognize.

Today’s marijuana is far more potent and, in states where it’s been legalized, is sold in food and candy form, whose effects can be difficult to calculate. A report in Colorado, where marijuana is legal, noted that tourists were occasionally turning up in emergency rooms after eating too many marijuana gummies.

ALCOHOL

But it’s alcohol, Sammis said, that’s “still the No. 1 most dangerous drug.” Alcohol use in general continues to trend upward, while binge drinking is back up after a decline in 2016. Forty percent of students, including 10 percent of seventh-graders, reported having had a drink within the past 30 days. That’s significantly higher than Essex County as a whole, where 26 percent of students admitted to recent alcohol use.

Accessibility continues to be a key issue, Terbeek said. Kids can obtain it from their parents’ liquor cabinets, and in the survey, the students reported that most drinking was done in private homes.

Along with marijuana and alcohol, e-cigarettes, or vaping, is the other major story of the report.

Traditional cigarette use is steeply declining, but vaping is more than making up the difference. Nearly a third of students reported having used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days.

McDonald said schools do their best to be on the lookout for, and try to counteract, unhealthy behaviors. That becomes even more difficult in an era of ever-tightening school budgets. Because of concerns about school safety, Ticonderoga is, at the urging of parents, spending money to secure classrooms against intruders and hire a safety officer.

But McDonald said some might not realize that extracurricular and after-school activities can be critically important to a child’s mental well-being. Yet these activities are often the first to get cut in lean financial years.

“We’re trying to maintain the protective factors that we have,” McDonald said. “The more kids are involved in school, they less likely they are to participate in at-risk behaviors.”