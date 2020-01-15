Students build for the future

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel RAMP CCC Open House Preview Christopher Weidman stops by to explain how Coryer Staffing’s RAMP program helped him get his first job out of high school. RAMP is hosting an open house at Clinton Community College.

PLATTSBURGH | High school students seeking a direction with their careers could find it at an open house being held at Clinton Community College.

The school’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing is hosting the event, along with Coryer Staffing’s RAMP program, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

“We need to find a way to introduce them to the college and get them comfortable going up there,” Coryer Staffing CEO Elizabeth Goerlitz-Coryer said, referring to teenagers across the region.

Students can sign up for a course to receive micro-credentials. Those credentials help teens who feel they’re not quite ready for college but still want to develop skills to enter the manufacturing world.

They can also learn more about the RAMP program, which gives participants a chance to work at various companies in the Plattsburgh area in the year after they graduate from high school. The program has worked with 49 former students in two full years of operation.

One of them was Christopher Weidman, who was one of the program’s first participants.

“It felt like when I was exiting high school, I didn’t know where I was going to go. I was kind of clueless,” Weidman admitted. “With the RAMP program, you have people behind you watching over your shoulder, guiding you. They are always going to make the best decisions for you, whether you like it or not. I would not be where I am today if it was not for the RAMP program.”

Weidman said he started at Mold-Rite Plastics in Plattsburgh in July 2018 through a connection from RAMP. But, instead of switching to a different job after 4 months, he decided to stay at Mold-Rite. He is now a machine operator there.

Sarah Brennan, who is the RAMP Coordinator and Counselor, noted that the open house can benefit other community members, as well.

“It’s not just for participants. For their parents, educators and business owners in the area, this is a great opportunity for them to learn about the RAMP program and what it can do for the teens in their life. Business owners can see how the demographics of their workforce can change and what’s available to them.” ■