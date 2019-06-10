Students earn distinction for films

× Expand Photo by Kate Santana The inaugural ADKAction “Beyond the Peaks Student Film Festival” was held May 10 at The Wild Center.

TUPPER LAKE | AdkAction’s inaugural “Beyond the Peaks Student Film Festival” took place at The Wild Center May 10. The film festival was created in close partnership with Tupper Lake Central School District’s film class and organizers said it “shattered expectations for a first-year festival.”

In total, 50 student films from seven school districts in the Adirondacks were submitted to the festival. Prizes and trophies were awarded for nine film categories: animation, public service announcement, drama, documentary, open, made in the Adirondacks, comedy, horror/sci-fi/fantasy and audience choice award.

WINNERS

“True Colors,” created by Mackenzie Burnett and William Strack from Tupper Lake High School, won the animation category. The film tackled topics like self-acceptance, being different and letting one’s authentic self shine.

“You’re a Wizard Harry” by Carley LaRose from Newcomb High School won the comedy category and featured “impressive” special effects.

“50 Years Cemented in Time: The Kathleen Bigrow Story” by Kasandra Sipler from Tupper Lake High School won the documentary category. The film showcased a local photographer who captured the spirit of the Adirondacks with her prolific portfolio of daily life.

Actor Sean Weil, best known for his roles in “Jessica Jones,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Law & Order,” announced the winner of the drama category. “Sature,” created by Timofey Valov from Newcomb High School, won for tackling the topic of suicide.

The psychological thriller “Back in Time” by Kristina Khudiakova from Newcomb High School took top honors in the horror/sci-fi/fantasy category.

“Mountain is Mountain” created by Khudiakova from Newcomb High School took home the made in the Adirondacks category. The skier vs. snowboarder feud had a surprise ending and “superb” production quality.

The open category invited longer films, up to 15 minutes. The winning film was “The Visitor” created by Kanatires Barreiro, Autumn Benedict, Sohrenhes George and Ienonkwahawis from Salmon River High School. The film tells the story of how the creator brought the gift of plant medicines to the Bear Clan people.

“Don’t be Stupid,” created by Lawrence Lobdell from Westport High School, won the public service announcement category.

Finally, “Lockdown” by Hallie Hurwitz, Elizabeth Hynes, Alibra Rodriguez, Ireland Sample and Bryn Walsh from Beekmantown High School won the audience choice award for their portrayal of the emotional toll of school shootings.

All the winning films are available for viewing at adkaction.org/project/student-film-festival.

Teachers and students interested in participating in “Beyond the Peaks Film Festival” in 2020 are welcome to email info@adkaction.org to be added to the contact list for next year.