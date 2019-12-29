Students experience ‘Hamilton’ on Broadway

× Expand Photo provided Crown Point Hamilton Crown Point students Sarah McIntosh, Emily Defelice, Tyler Wranosky, Brennan Mazzotte, Christopher Johnson, Alyssa Norton, Thomas Woods and Gavin Sours show off their Hamilton playbills.

CROWN POINT | Students of Rachael Leclaire-Charron’s Crown Point English class are no strangers to theatrical productions, even those on Broadway. But with tickets for the popular musical still pushing $700 a seat, the possibilities seemed slim.

Then, sitting alone in her car, Leclaire-Charron’s cellphone dinged.

Back in February she had thrown a Hail Mary, applying for a grant to see the show from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History in partnership with Rockefeller Center. She had since almost forgotten about it, but there it was, an email on her phone telling her that Crown Point had won.

So this month, 14 students, with the support of the institute, the school and the community, got an early Christmas president, traveling to New York City, not just for the show, but for historical tours that included a visit to the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton’s grave. For the students, “Hamilton” the musical lived up to the hype.

“It was so different from any other play I’d seen,” said Thomas Woods. “There’s no other play like it.”

Thomas, one of four Crown Point students who discussed the experience, said the musical makes clear the greatness of the Founders while noting their human frailties — including Thomas Jefferson, who could be a bit of a pill when dealing with British diplomats, most notably Anthoney Merry, whom he received while wearing bedroom slippers to demonstrate his disrespect.

As a condition of the trip, the students each put together a project — a poem, a skit or such — based on the history surrounding the founding of the nation. Gilder Lehrman made available a rich trove of primary source documents that students could avail themselves of online. Gavin Sours wrote a farewell letter from Hamilton’s perspective, on the grounds that history might have been different had the founder not been killed in a duel with Aaron Burr while still in his 40s. He was the only Founder not to live into what we think of as old age.

The music of the show was already familiar to students. “We’d been hearing about the show for a long time,” said Lilli Peters, who said students from their history classes were familiar with the more high-profile founders — but Hamilton’s life was not as well-known. “This was a whole new aspect of what that time in history was like,” she said.

The cast is racially diverse (George Washington is black) because it is shown from the perspective of what America looks like today. But Christopher said the characters were impeccably researched and interpreted so as to infer how the historical figures would have spoken and moved.

The students said “Hamilton” was all the more meaningful because of Crown Point’s revolutionary history, and they could pick out references to events that happened in the Champlain Valley here and there, such as the movement of cannon from Ticonderoga and Crown Point forts to Washington’s position in Boston.

Leclaire-Charron said the students are no strangers to theatrical productions. “Attending shows has become such a part of our culture at Crown Point,” she said. “When I have tickets, they line up at the door, even male athletes, and kids you wouldn’t expect.”

For some, it’s their first trip to New York City, which is an educational experience in itself. “Just having experiences like that exposes them to a new type of culture,” she said.

Along with the institutional help, the trip was made possible by the community, which helped raise money for transportation, lodging and spending money. Leclaire-Charron thanked the following people and businesses for their support: Justin Batt, Director of the U.S. Army Harbor Defense Museum at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, Avery Energy, Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union, Ed Nolan, Fort Ticonderoga, Christopher Chevrolet, Adirondack Sand and Gravel, McDonald’s, East Coast Syndicate, Walmart and Stewart’s Shops. ■