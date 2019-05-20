Students inducted into JCS National Honor Society

× Expand Photo provided Students at Johnsburg Central School were inducted into the National Honor Society recently. Pictured: 2019 National Senior Honor Society members.

JOHNSBURG | New members were inducted into the National Junior and Senior Honor societies at Johnsburg Central School (JCS) recently.

Photo provided Junior Honor Society members must maintain an 85-87 average while Senior Honor Society members have an average of 88 or above. Pictured: 2019 National Junior Honor Society members.

Eighth-graders Kameron Calvert and Julia Morris were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society in a ceremony that took place during the school day.

Later that evening, sophomores Jennie Allen, Sierra Dunkley, June McCarthy, Ryan Morris, Hunter Mulvey, Clayton Schmale and Helena Williams joined the Senior Honor Society. Colleen Murtagh was the guest speaker for the evening.

In order to remain eligible for membership in the National Honor Society, junior members must maintain an average of 85, while senior members must maintain an 88 average or above. Students must also demonstrate an ongoing display of character, leadership and service throughout the school, community and beyond. Organizers said they would like to congratulate all new inductees.

The newest recipients of the JCS Wall of Fame recognition were also honored during the evening. Honorees included Tom Pierson, class of ‘56; Francis Smith, class of ‘63; André Poulin, class of ‘74; Ken Warrington, class of ‘89; Jaime Fuller, class of 2007; and Kate Hartley, community member. Photos and accounts of the achievements of these individuals can be found on the JCS Wall of Fame, just outside the gym.