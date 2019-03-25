Students, public invited to job fair

CHESTER | The first “Southern Adirondack Job Fair” is set for Friday, March 29, in the North Warren Central School gymnasium.

At the fair, students and community members will be able to interact with local businesses and seek employment opportunities. The first session, for students in grades 9-12, will be held from 1:30-2:40 p.m. The second session, open to the public, will be from 6-7:30 p.m.

In addition to on the spot interviews, the job fair will also include workshops for “mock interviews” and resume writing. The businesses participating range from restaurants and camps to banks and retail stores from Warren County.

In addition, the YMCA will be providing an employee training session to businesses that wish to participate. This training will consist of a wide variety of topics such as communication, work ethics, problem solving, attendance policies, dependability, dress/appearance, customer service as well as sexual-harassment policy training. The training is free, however organizers request that employers consider paying the employees for attending the training.

Business representatives interested in participating should contact the YMCA Adirondack Center at 518-494-4422 or infoadkcenter@glensfallsymca.org or the North Warren Chamber of Commerce at 518-494-2722 or info@northwarren.com.