Students take the stage

× Expand Photo provided The cast of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” which will be performed in the newly renovated Ticonderoga High School auditorium April 5 and 6.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga High School Drama Club will present the comedy-drama “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” on Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m., the first drama production to be performed in the Ticonderoga High School’s historic auditorium since its full renovation last year.

“The show is not a straight comedy, but still a lot of fun,” said Michael Fitzgerald, who plays Randle P. McMurphy, a role popularized by Jack Nicholson in the film adaptation. “‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ will give the audience a whole new perspective on the Ti High Drama Club.”

The play, written by Dale Wasserman, is based on the novel by the same name published by Ken Kesey in 1962. In it, McMurphy plays a fun-loving scallywag who feigns mental illness in order to serve out a jail term in an Oregon state hospital instead of on a prison work farm.

This puts McMurphy on a collision course with Nurse Ratched (played by Natalie O’Neil), who prides herself on running a tight, often suffocating, ship. In the novel, the story is told from the point of view of the Chief, a Native American who, like McMurphy, is not being forthright about his mental condition.

“The show has a lot of complex themes,” O’Neil said.

MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT

The book was published during the complexities of the Civil Rights movement, and also was a groundbreaking effort to shine a light on the condition of mental health treatment, in which patients were often warehoused with little chance to get better.

“There are a lot of shenanigans, and laughter is encouraged,” director and Ti English teacher Kyle Lang said in his director’s notes. “However, the show ultimately deals with serious subject matter, and one of the reasons we chose this show is to raise awareness of mental illness. The students understand the empathy and tolerance in this story while enjoying the humor.”

The cast and crew include Aubrey Smith, Natalie O’Neil, J.D. St. Andrews, Kiiran Weller, Michael Fitzgerald, Lindsay Jordon, Becca Manning, Kylee Bennett, Lana Hurlburt, Skye Mason, Madison Fish, Avery Kidder, Zyleen Tyler, Myleigh Willett, Lorelei Leerkes, Katherine Gallipo, Karlee Witherbee, Vivian Porter, Christian Hodges, Dalton Gonyea, Kaelee Kristensen, Julieanna Holman, Ethan Hill, Nicholas Lender, Riley Dinsmore and Sabrina Frasier.

“Their work ethic has been really inspiring and their talents are unmistakable,” Lang said.

Admission is $5 for students and seniors, $8 for adults and $20 for a family.