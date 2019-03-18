Students to make final panel of North Creek Mosaic Project

× Expand Photo provided Grants from the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council and New York State Council on the Arts will allow Johnsburg Central School students to complete the fourth and final panel of the North Creek Mosaic Project.

NORTH CREEK | The mosaic mural on North Creek’s Main Street will continue to grow due to recent grant awards from Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council and New York State Council on the Arts for mosaic workshops at Johnsburg Central School (JCS).

Artist Kate Hartley will collaborate with art teacher Maria Glode and the JCS second-graders and high school art students to design elements for the fourth and final panel of the North Creek Mosaic Project (NCMP).

They will create the details for the lake scene — a family of deer, wine bottle trees and a lakeside campsite — that will serve as focal points of the large community mural. High schoolers in JCS’s advanced art will help to design the final mosaic panel, which is about 5 feet high and 50 feet long.

This summer, NCMP will offer multi-age mosaic camps in August and several children’s workshops through the Johnsburg Youth Program. These groups will work directly on the wall, making waves and shoreline plants for the new lake.

Adult classes are being offered now through May 29. Adult and teen students will collaborate to make a large moose to adorn the mural using donated tiles, glass and garnet. Students will explore this ancient art form through creating their own small mosaics and make elements to install on the mural.

Hartley said, “As an artist and teacher, I delight in collaborating with my community through the North Creek Mosaic Project. It has become an exciting destination for repeat visitors and for the 1,455 children, adults and families who have added recognizable elements over the eight years of the project so far.”

For more information, visit northcreekmosaicproject.org, the Facebook page or visitnorthcreek.com. Contact Hartley for class registration at katehartleyvt@gmail.com or 518-251-9083.