Summer garden tours, presentation and tea to benefit Warren Tannery Park

WARRENSBURG | Guided tours of gardens, a presentation by Charlie Nardozzi and bee tea are some of the attractions featured Saturday, July 20, rain or shine around Warrensburg.

Programs/tour and raffle tickets will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History.

The tour of the private/public gardens is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The presentation and bee tea is at 2 p.m. at Warren County Fish Hatchery Pavilion.

The event is sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Incorporated.

All proceeds will benefit the Warren Tannery Park and Heritage Trail.

This self-guided tour will feature both public and private gardens in the Town of Warrensburg. Brief descriptions of the gardens will be provided to enhance the experience of the tour. Refreshments will be provided at some locations.

Nardozzi, nationally recognized garden writer, speaker, radio and television personality, will discuss a topic that is of concern to gardeners worldwide — the blight of pollinating bees, butterflies, insects and other creatures. Growing a pollinator garden or integrating pollinator-friendly plants into your landscape can help create the food, shelter and habitat these creatures need to survive. The presentation will describe the importance of pollinator gardens, different types of pollinators, and the best types of annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees to integrate into the garden.

A bee tea will be served offering a variety of sweet and savory items and light beverages. Pollinator friendly plants will be sold by Caldwell Country Store at the event.

To purchase tickets prior to July 20, visit the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market or contact Teresa Whalen at 518-466-5497 (call/text) or email at taawhalen@yahoo.com.

Day-of-tour ticket sales and program pickup are at the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History. Advance tickets are $15 and day-of-sales are $18.

Presentation sponsorship is by Edward Jones Investments, John Gable, financial adviser.

For more information, contact 518-466-5497 or taawhalen@yahoo.com.