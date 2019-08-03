Summit stewards protect fragile alpine environments

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Seth Jones Kayla White, chief steward of the Summit Steward Program, speaks with hikers as part of the day’s routine to educate as many people as possible about the use of the rock walk and alpine plants, and “Leave No Trace.” × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Seth Jones Hikers use the exposed rock at the top of a peak to navigate an alpine plant re-vegetation area. Prev Next

LAKE PLACID | The year 2019 is a big year for the Summit Stewardship Program.

Headquartered from the Adirondack Loj in Lake Placid, the Heart Lake information and education center is an extension of the ADK Mountain Club, and hosts the Summit Steward Program that focuses on peaks such as Marcy, Algonquin, Wright and Colden mountains.

It’s the 30th anniversary of the High Peaks’ alpine restoration and re-vegetation program that began with the field studies and efforts to preserve alpine plant species of Dr. Edwin Ketchledge, professor of forest botany at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. It became apparent that rare alpine plant species, found at the top of a portion of the High Peaks, were being lost to trampling and camping by hikers. What the summit stewards have accomplished and continue to monitor is re-vegetation and rejuvenation of this delicate ecosystem.

“We have seen tremendous regrowth since the ‘60s and ‘70s from the damage that occurred,” Chief Steward Kayla White said. “That tells us that educating the hikers, research and what we are doing is definitely making a difference.”

‘HOLD THE LINE’

Every five to 10 years, summit stewards take photos of alpine vegetation and re-examine the data from previous photos to compare loss or gain. The analysis was last done against 2009 information, and there has been a great increase in re-vegetation.

“Hiking has doubled since 2009 and as far as we can see no statistical difference since then has occurred related to regrowth. It shows us our stewards hold the line and educating hikers to use the rock walk above tree line is working,” White said.

The Summit Steward Program partners with DEC and the Adirondack Nature Conservancy to disperse people to other trails, and those that do want to hike the popular High Peaks will often find a steward there to educate them on “Leave No Trace” and the importance of using the rock walk. Summit stewards work seven days a week between June to Labor Day.

“Summit stewards also do trail work to protect alpine plants. We build screen walls and cairns to guide hikers and define the trail. We pack areas with rock to prevent soil erosion. Hikers help us do this work by participating in the Carry-A-Rock program,” the program’s website says.

To celebrate its 30-year anniversary, the summit stewards are holding a Northeastern Alpine Stewardship Gathering between Oct. 25-27 at the High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, in which other land managers, hiking clubs and steward clubs will come together to talk about current issues and collaborate.