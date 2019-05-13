Summit to address higher education

INDIAN LAKE | Representatives from Hamilton County school districts, libraries and regional institutions of higher education will gather in Indian Lake on Friday, May 17, to attend the “Hamilton County Higher Education Summit.”

The event will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall, Route 28, Indian Lake, from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. The summit is sponsored and coordinated by the Indian Lake Community Development Corporation (ILCDC), and the focus will be on providing greater educational opportunities for Hamilton County residents.

Hamilton County does not have institutions of higher learning or satellite learning centers. School graduates seeking post-secondary education must leave the county to achieve this, frequently never to return, organizers said. Likewise, adults looking to advance their knowledge or skill set must dedicate time, effort and expense to overcome the obstacle of distance from centers of higher learning.

Nancy Grosselfinger, education project director for the ILCDC, said, “With this project, we specifically strive to create a welcoming, competent, supportive post-secondary educational environment in Hamilton County.”

The summit will bring together a cross-section of local and regional stakeholders to share current educational resources and develop localized plans based on existing resources. Additional summits will work toward developing a comprehensive plan that will offer residents convenient, affordable options for advanced training and education.

Hamilton County residents interested in attending the summit may RSVP by contacting Grosselfinger at grosselfinger@hotmail.com.