Sun Community News & Printing welcomes new reporter

Photo provided Sarah Elizabeth Morris and Charlie.

PLATTSBURGH | Sun Community News & Printing recently hired Sarah Elizabeth Morris, 23, as a staff reporter in Plattsburgh. Morris has freelanced for The Sun in the past while she was in high school and college, ultimately fueling her passion for journalism.

Morris previously worked as a copy editor and a reporter for The College at Brockport’s village-wide distributed newspaper, The Stylus, in western New York.

Morris graduated from Brockport with a bachelor’s degree in writing in December 2018. She is currently pursuing one of her lifelong dreams to work as a journalist for a printed newspaper. Morris knew she wanted to go into writing or journalism when she was just a girl. She even tried her hand with on-screen reporting.

Morris enjoys writing, spending time outdoors and photography, which all heavily contribute to her new job. One of her favorite things to photograph is her “very adorable, and fat,” guinea pig Charlie, and photoshopping him into wild scenarios or places.

She and Charlie have moved up to Plattsburgh from her hometown of North Creek, where Morris graduated with a regents diploma from Johnsburg Central School. She has been spending her time as a reporter attending events and meetings to write about and take photos of, as well as keeping up with other local news that impacts Clinton County. Her stories will be featured online and in print.