Important Announcement

In accordance with Governor Cuomo’s request to slow down the rate of infection to better match the rate of local health care systems, Sun Community News has elected to close all offices from public admittance. This action is effective immediately and will extend until further notice. While closed to the public, the offices WILL CONTINUE to operate with limited staff, while other employees have been encouraged to work from home, in coordination with school & other public closures. Sun Community News, takes the safety of its employees, and that of the public seriously and will continue to produce informative local community news for both print and online, while still answering calls & emails as normally done. To reach us; you can email feedback@suncommunitynews.com or call 518-873-6368 or 518-561-9680. The Sun has spent several years preparing for these types of emergencies and will continue to provide this free community service to all.