SUNY Albany broadband project in Thurman to be explained

ATHOL | Researchers from the University at Albany have offered to help upgrade the town of Thurman’s “white space” broadband system as part of a project to devise a high-technology emergency response system.

They are scheduled to present their plans to the public in a meeting set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, in the Thurman Town Hall.

College professors Mariya Zheleva, Mila Gasco and Petko Bogdanov are to present the goals of their pilot project to explore state-of-the-art emergency services dispatching, as well as respond to questions from local citizens.

The primary goal of the effort, according to a statement the three issued recently, is to pursue the extension of Thurman’s broadband network for civil emergency preparedness and response, as well as analyze the feasibility of broadcasting emergency information using white space and other broadband venues.

Useful in rural areas, “white space” transmitters broadcast data signals over unused electromagnetic frequencies between vintage analog television channels.

The professors have stated they intend to design a smartphone app that will connect via cellphone, white space and other technologies to allow residents to communicate with emergency responders either stationed at their headquarters or as they travel through areas without broadband. The app is also to be designed so Thurman residents can communicate with other citizens to share information during emergency situations.

The project has been bankrolled by a $1.5 million grant.

In their statement, the professors praised Thurman as a “pioneering community” for developing their white-space broadband network — yet a proposal in front of the Thurman town board last November to upgrade the system’s capacity and speed failed to receive enough votes for this infrastructure improvement to be undertaken.