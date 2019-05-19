SUNY Plattsburgh president, wife honored at gala

× Expand Photo provided The accomplishments of SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling and his wife, Lisa Lewis, were celebrated at a send-off gala May 3.

PLATTSBURGH | Outgoing SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling and his wife, Lisa Lewis, were feted at a gala event May 3, a special occasion to reflect on the couple’s 15 years of leadership at the college.

Serving as master of ceremonies, Bill Laundry, retired vice president of student affairs, introduced the program of guest speakers including Dr. Tod Laursen, senior vice chancellor and provost of State University of New York.

Laursen praised Ettling and Lewis for their roles in transforming the infrastructure of the college, their part in helping raise more than $16 million for the Plattsburgh College Foundation during their tenure and their work to enhance the art and culture of the campus.

While guests dined, Laundry brought other speakers to the dais to talk about the impact the couple had on their lives, on the community and on the campus, including Mayor Colin Read and state Assemblyman Billy Jones, who read a proclamation from the state Assembly and thanked Ettling for all he’s done “for this community, the college and the student body.”

Read praised Ettling for his commitment to the region in addition to his commitment to campus, saying he leaves Plattsburgh “better than he found it.”

“You are a unique and special person to me,” said Michael Cashman, supervisor of the Town of Plattsburgh. “When Dr. Ettling came on campus, embraced change and embraced ways to serve the students. I had the good fortune of serving as Student Association president when he first came here.”

‘LISA IS KIND’

As keynote speaker, Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus E. Thomas Moran spoke on Ettling and Lewis.

“Some years ago, I’d heard of several kind things that John had evidently done in reaching out to faculty members, some of whom faced serious illnesses and other similar difficulties. I commented to him that what he had done was kind. He waved me off and said, ‘No, I’m not kind. Lisa is kind.’ I later learned those kindnesses had, in fact, originated with Lisa.

“That hardly surprised me. I’ve long been impressed by the warm and gracious way she greets members of the college community and her thoughtful attention to students in numerous settings, especially at receptions at their home, where she reaches out to them and makes them feel known and appreciated.”

Lewis thanked guests and members of the community for their continued support over 15 years. Ettling echoed his wife’s appreciation and thanked those gathered at the gala in their honor.

“It feels a bit like Tom Sawyer attending his own funeral when everyone thought he was dead. He got to hear all the kind things they had to say about him,” Ettling said. “Lisa and I thank you.”

LONGTIME COMMITMENT, DEDICATION

“Over the decade and a half Ettling has led the college, he has instituted new approaches, ushered in programs and contributed to the overall betterment of the college in a myriad of ways,” a press release from SUNY Plattsburgh said.

According to the release, since 2004 Ettling:

“Made it a priority to represent SUNY Plattsburgh abroad, furthering the mission of the Global Education Office” and saw more than 1,100 international students earn SUNY Plattsburgh degrees and nearly 2,300 SUNY Plattsburgh students study overseas;

Along with Lewis, became the first representatives of an American college to visit universities in Havana, Cuba. They were also part of a small delegation that traveled to southeast Asia as part of the Institute of International Education;

Saw more than 15,000 students arrive on campus as freshmen and another 8,750 transfer in;

Saw nearly 22,000 students graduate from the college;

Helped launch the college’s first comprehensive campaign, Bright with Promise, which brought in more than $16 million in gifts, 86 percent of which went toward scholarships and other forms of direct support to students;

Committed SUNY Plattsburgh to a master facilities planning process, which took an in-depth look at every building on campus, helping secure more than $237 million from the SUNY Construction fund;

Saw to the construction of the 30,000-square-foot Hudson Annex, the first new building on campus since Feinberg Library was opened in the mid-1970s, the renovation of Hudson Hall and the construction of Au Sable Hall, home to the school of business and economics, the computer science program and the Center for Cybersecurity and Technology;

“Committed to bringing under one roof community-focused efforts,” such as the Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Initiative, Autism Intervention Programs, Neuropsychology Clinic and Psychoeducational Services and the Traumatic Brain Injury Center. The $8.4 million Center for Neurobehavioral Health is located in the southern corner of Sibley Hall.

A PERMANENT SPACE

In tribute to Ettling and Lewis, SUNY Plattsburgh will raise $100,000 to build the Lisa Lewis and John Ettling Garden.

“It is the vision of Lisa and John that this garden be a quiet, restorative space for reflection. It will be free from technology, conversation and the hustle and bustle of life,” said Anne Hansen, vice president for institutional advancement.

Two members of the foundation Board of Directors will match, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 in gifts to the project received before June 30. An endowment will also be created to ensure the garden is maintained for generations to come. To learn more or to make a gift, visit alumni.plattsburgh.edu/garden.