SUNY Plattsburgh to screen ‘I am Rohingya’

PLATTSBURGH | Adirondack Voters for Change will be presenting the film “I Am Rohingya: A Genocide in Four Acts” at three different venues on three consecutive dates: it will be shown on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7 pm at Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave. in Saranac Lake, New York; on Monday, Oct. 21, at 7:15 p.m. as part of the Cinema 10 series at the Roxy Theater, 20 Main St., in Potsdam, New York; and Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., at Yokum Hall, Room 208, at SUNY Plattsburgh.

The film’s director, Yusuf Zine, will introduce the film and be available for a Q and A session with the audience following all three screenings. Admission to the Adirondack Voters for Change-initiated screening at Pendragon, open to all, is by a suggested donation of $10 per person, with students free; any proceeds from this will be donated to one or more charities supporting Rohingya refugees. The screening at SUNY Plattsburgh is free (donations accepted) and all are welcome, including community members.

General admission tickets to the Cinema 10 screening of “I Am Rohingya” are $5.50 per individual, $4.50 per individual student or senior citizen; season passes of $45 and $35, respectively, are also available.

“Following the successful presentation of ‘Forbidden: Undocumented and Queer in Rural America;’ on September 30, we are excited to be screening this moving and powerful film,” said Jim Abendroth, president of Adirondack Voters for Change. “We are privileged to have the film’s director Yusuf Zine join us in person at all three showings to take questions.”

The Rohingya are an indigenous Muslim minority in Myanmar, formerly Burma. With their citizenship revoked, the Rohingya have contended with state-sponsored attacks by the country’s security forces for decades, the violence fueled by extremist propaganda denying their existence throughout Myanmar’s history and characterizing them as foreign invaders. “I Am Rohingya: A Genocide in Four Acts” traces the journey of 14 refugee youths who take to the stage (in front of a live audience) to re-enact their families’ harrowing experiences in Burma and beyond; before, during, and immediately after the escalation of military violence in their native homeland, Rakhine State; their unforgiving escape by foot and by boat to makeshift camps in Bangladesh; and their eventual resettlement in Ontario, Canada. An August 2019 Amnesty International report stated that, “The military’s murderous purge of hundreds of Rohingya villages in northern Rakhine State in early 2017 killed at least 10,000 Rohingya women, men and children, according to an estimate from the UN Fact-Finding Mission. and forced more than 740,000 to flee across the border into Bangladesh.”

This same AI report also stated that currently, “In Bangladesh, more than 910,000 Rohingya, including people who fled previous waves of violence, live in refugee camps, where they are often denied basic human rights.”

Sponsoring organizations include Adirondack Voters for Change; the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO) of Clinton and Franklin Counties; the SUNY Plattsburgh Gender and Women’s Studies Department and Program Grant Committee; the grassroots freedom, education and human rights project, John Brown Lives!; the Adirondack Unitarian Universalist Community of Saranac Lake; the Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants; founder of BeeWell, Michelle Armani Munn; and Cinema 10 in Potsdam.