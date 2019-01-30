SUNY Plattsburgh Upward Bound lands STEM grants

× Expand Photo provided The SUNY Plattsburgh Upward Bound program has received $80,000 in grant money for STEM activities during the school year.

PLATTSBURGH | SUNY Plattsburgh’s Upward Bound program received $80,000 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Education to enhance student experiences in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related activities.

“The department offered an opportunity this past summer to apply for some additional funding,” said Brian Post, director of SUNY Plattsburgh Upward Bound. “We were awarded the maximum amount, $40,000 for each of our grants.”

The SUNY Plattsburgh program has two federal grants totaling $963,812 funded annually to serve more than 200 students in 16 local school districts in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

During the summer program, Upward Bound offered robotics, 3-D design and pre-engineering courses for the local students, Post said.

“With this additional funding, we are hoping to expand to school-year activities and offer courses in coding and computer programming. We are in the process of planning our ‘Makers Space’ lab in Hawkins Hall to add to this curriculum.”

Two students who attend Northeastern Clinton Central School and participated in the Upward Bound summer robotics class were recently named winners of the 2018 Congressional App Challenge.