SUNY Plattsburgh vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion chosen

Photo provided Dr. Michelle Cromwell has been hired as the SUNY Plattsburgh vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

PLATTSBURGH | Dr. Michelle Cromwell, associate vice president for inclusive excellence and chief diversity officer at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, has been named SUNY Plattsburgh vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, President John Ettling announced May 15.

She will begin her work on campus in July.

“Dr. Cromwell brings a strong array of credentials and a track record of success to this role,” Ettling said. “She understands the integral nature of this work and how it must permeate an entire campus community.”

The position, now elevated to a vice president-level role, “will lead the creation and implementation of policies and approaches that build on the college’s commitment to inclusive excellence,” a press release said. She will also be responsible for leading the further development, implementation and on-going assessment of SUNY Plattsburgh’s strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Her office will also help establish and nurture collaborative partnerships with college leadership, faculty, students, staff, collective bargaining units, the greater Plattsburgh community and other SUNY institutions. A direct report to the president, Cromwell will also serve as chief diversity officer.

Ettling commended Portia Turco, who served as interim chief diversity officer over the past academic year, for her important work on campus. The college opened its new Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, a space encompassing the Community HUB (Honoring, Uniting, Building), during her tenure.

‘SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION THROUGH COLLABORATION’

“I believe I can make a significant contribution to collaboratively enhance what is already present and create new initiatives to build a diverse and inclusive institution,” Cromwell said. “Throughout my 14-year career in higher education, I have placed priority on the practice and scholarship that enable me to remain current in diversity and inclusion in higher education.”

Cromwell earned her bachelor’s degree in social work at the University of the West Indies in St. Augustine, Trinidad, in 1998, her master’s in dispute resolution in 2001 and her doctorate in conflict analysis and resolution with a specialty in ethnic conflicts in 2006, both at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

‘FEELS LIKE COMING HOME’

At SUNY Plattsburgh, Cromwell will work with the other college vice presidents and academic deans. She will also work closely with Human Resource Services, Affirmative Action, Title IX, Strategic Enrollment Management, the Faculty Senate, the Center for Teaching Excellence, collective bargaining units and other stakeholders.

Responsibilities will include:

Creating and implementing the college’s diversity and inclusion plans and updates;

Cultivating and promoting inclusive work and learning environments that encourage and support initiatives such as workshops, multicultural and appreciation events and advocacy for faculty, staff, students and alumni affinity groups that support initiatives promoting campus learning that is diverse and inclusive;

Serving as the President’s Cabinet liaison to the Social Justice Advisory Council and other task forces, committees and activities that work toward a unified collegewide effort to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion;

Supervise Title IX and related programs

Co-chair the Bias Response Team to ensure fair and equitable implementation of bias-related protocol and prevention strategies.

Meeting her future colleagues and the community members at Plattsburgh recently made her feel at home among strangers, she said.

“For me, coming to Plattsburgh feels very much like coming home. I felt a unique sense of connection with people I met, and I am so excited to come home.”