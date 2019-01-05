SUNY students offer helping hand

× Expand Photo provided Sara Arnold, retail manager for campus dining at SUNY Plattsburgh, sits with some of the toys and clothing her organization purchased to donate to the college’s annual Adopt-a-Family project.

PLATTSBURGH | SUNY Plattsburgh students, faculty and staff helped grant gift wishes for 125 children and sent $1,500 in $10 food vouchers for the Clinton County Department of Social Services to distribute to some 75 families through the annual “Adopt-a-Family” project.

Coordinated by members of the Center for Student Involvement, the annual appeal reaches across departments, into classrooms and throughout resident life.

According to Cori Jackson, director of the center, the college’s residence hall staff is routinely the project’s biggest participants.

Students in the center volunteer to package and wrap gifts. Gifts and donations are then delivered to social services in downtown Plattsburgh.

Nearly 50 individuals and groups from various departments contribute. Chartwells, SUNY Plattsburgh’s food-service provider, always participates, “adopting” five or six children each year.

According to Amy Rascoe, marketing director with campus dining, the organization purchased gifts and contributed cash for food baskets for a total of $525.