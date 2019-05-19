SUNY volunteers, leaders recognized for their service

× Expand Photo provided Bryan Hartman, vice president for academic affairs, addressed those gathered at the 39th-annual Student Recognition Ceremony for Leadership and Service recently.

PLATTSBURGH | Students in volunteer and leadership roles on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus were honored and recognized at the 39th-annual Student Recognition Ceremony for Leadership and Service recently.

Hosted by the national leadership honor society, Omicron Delta Kappa, and Project HELP, more than 100 students turned out to be cited for their contributions to campus and community.

“The college has estimated that SUNY Plattsburgh students spend more than 300,000 hours each year engaged in curricular and co-curricular activities that benefit the local community,” Bryan Hartman, vice president for student affairs, said.

Hartman presided over the ceremony and college President John Ettling and Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read were in attendance.

“In my 15 years here as president, I’ve seen students traveling to the Gulf Coast to assist in the recovery after Hurricane Katrina and on and on from there, taking on tens of thousands of volunteer hours every year, raising tens of thousands of dollars for charitable causes. You’re extraordinary, and we are enormously proud of you,” Ettling said.

RADIUS PROM

Photo provided Butterfly Blaise and Zyaijah Nadler received the Mayor’s Service Award for the RADIUS Prom, held for members of the LGBTQ+ community who may have been unable to attend their prom or go with a date of their choosing.

Read recognized the RADIUM Prom with this year’s Mayor’s Service Award.

The mission of RADIUS — Reinvigorating, Advocacy, Diversity, Intersectionality, Understanding, Selflove — is to empower campus and community members across the gender and sexuality spectra through education, advocacy and resource networking, Hartman said.

RADIUS held its first prom in 2018. The prom included performances, dancing and the crowning of the prom court.

“This prom brought to light the experiences of members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were not able to attend their own high school prom at all or with whom they chose,” Hartman said. “In all, 238 students, faculty and staff attended, dressed in their finest prom attire.”

Zyaijah Nadler, violence prevention education and outreach coordinator with the Title IX office, accepted the award on behalf of RADIUS.

PRESIDENTS’ CUP

Recognition and awards were given on behalf of Alternative Break Program, Project HELP, Up ‘til Dawn, Relay for Life, the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs, the Student Association, clubs and organizations and campus leadership among many others.

The Presidents’ Cup, given on behalf of the presidents of the Student Association and the college, is the “highest honor that can be bestowed upon a recognized group for contributions to campus and greater community,” Hartman said. That award went to Alpha Phi sorority.

‘COMMITTING TO CONVERSATION’

Students in the public relations campaigns class and Michelle Ouellette, assistant professor of public relations, were honored for their “Committing to Conversation Series.”

Students organized a series of campaigns under the tagline “Committing to Conversation,” suggesting that in order to make progress on increasing appreciation of diversity, “we must build relationships with those who are different from us.”

Part of the campaign involved 50 faculty, staff and administration members together with students to discuss micro-aggressions and how to do a better job of avoiding them and handling them when they do happen.

In addition, a number of scholarships were awarded to a variety of students in recognition of a variety of achievements, including excellence in community service, leadership, academics and student involvement in the life of the college.