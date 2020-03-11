Supervisors speak out on budget

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Budget Essex County David Valesky, deputy commissioner of agriculture and markets, highlights Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive budget.

TICONDEROGA | When issues as diverse as Medicaid, the environment and vacation rentals dominate the conversation, it almost goes without saying that the source of the discussion is another of the governor’s fiscal 2021 budget briefings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s lieutenants have fanned out across the state hitting the highlights and gathering reactions to the executive budget that will be submitted on April 1. Last Wednesday David Valesky, deputy commissioner of agriculture and markets was in Lake Placid, delivering a budget presentation and listening to local citizens and elected officials.

Of particular concern to Essex County supervisors was the state’s Medicaid Redesign Team, which is charged with finding $2.5 billion worth of savings in a program that is in part responsible for the state’s $6 billion budget shortfall.

Supervisor Shaun Gillilland said he’s concerned over provisions that would penalize counties that exceed growth in Medicaid spending by 3%. That’s a problem, he said, because there is very little local Medicaid spending that’s discretional. So, under this new edict, the county would be punished over an arbitrary sum that it has very little ability to control.

“Control over the increases are not in our hands, they’re in the state’s hands,” said Gillilland, adding that it would cost the county $1 million in penalties, which would also push the county’s budget through its 2% tax cap, which triggers a whole new round of financial consequences.

An example, said Lewis County Supervisor Jim Monty, is the Medicaid taxi service which was taken over by the state in 2015. The county had been running the program at a sensible cost, Monty said, but when the state took it over, the price tag shot through the roof, fed by inefficiencies and fraud. Now, supervisors fear, county taxpayers could be penalized for something the state broke.

Also on the supervisors’ radar is a taxation anomaly that allows vacation rentals to avoid state and county sales tax. That means such rentals hold an 8% price advantage over traditional lodging when renting out rooms. Not only is that an unfair advantage, said Wilmington Supervisor Roy Holzer, but it cheats the county out of rightful revenue. “That extra sales tax could be a very big help to us in county government,” he said.

Supervisors also commented on a seeming disconnect between Vermont and New York over phosphorus runoff into Lake Champlain — a source of troublesome algal blooms. St. Armand Supervisor Davina Winemiller said New Yorkers must pay for expensive upgrades to their wastewater treatment plants, while Vermont farmers are largely held blameless.

Dairy cattle nutrient runoff, Monty said, flows across the lake and causes algal blooms. “Vermont is allegedly one of the greenest states in the country, but their flows come across the lake and we have to close our beaches, and there goes our tourism,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that Lake George always seems to get more help on the wastewater front than the seven Lake Champlain communities.

To that point, said Westport Supervisor Ike Tyler, his community’s sewer-plant will likely need to be upgraded again before the current upgrades have been fully paid off. “We’re down to a minimal number of employees because we have nowhere else to cut,” he said. ■