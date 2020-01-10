Supreme Court says snowmobile bridge ok

× Expand Photo NYSDEC cedar-river-NYSDEC Photo of the Cedar River near the planned bridge site connecting trail systems between Minerva and Indian Lake.

NORTH HUDSON | New York Supreme Court Judge Robert J. Muller dismissed a lawsuit that charged a snowmobile bridge over the Cedar River violated environmental protection laws.

Filed in January last year, the litigation brought by Adirondack Wild-Friends of the Forest Preserve and Protect the Adirondacks challenged construction and variance granted for the bridge.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) planners designed it to connect snowmobile trails in Minerva and Indian Lake as part of Unit Management Plan for the Essex Chain Lakes. The connector trail would reach trails that lead to North Hudson and Long Lake.

Muller reserved decision last fall, putting the bridge project on hold as separate snowmobile trail litigation moved through the Court of Appeals.

But that lawsuit found against environmental preservation groups, and Muller proceeded to review the bridge case in Warren County Supreme Court.

Muller dismissed all eight causes brought against DEC, which posited failure in review, inappropriate motorized use on state land or, generally, improper variance granted to build the bridge.

Muller’s decision found DEC did take a hard look through planning at the Rivers System Act and potential environmental impacts.

At Adirondack Wild, Managing Partner David Gibson says DEC evaded its own State Environmental Quality Review Act and, further, that the court let them get away with it.

“In this instance, DEC sidestepped its SEQR responsibilities because it felt political pressure from the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo to build the motorized bridge quickly,” Gibson said in a statement after Muller ruled.

“A Supreme Court deferred to DEC, which is too commonplace. Yet DEC is the sponsor of the SEQR Handbook used by hundreds of local government boards who receive interpretation and guidance on SEQR from DEC.

Photo NYSDEC Cedar-River-bridge-map A map of the Essex Chain Lakes state land property showing where the Cedar River flows below the lakes. The bridge across it will go near where the canoe landing is indicated.

“DEC sets their example. DEC sets their standard for how to do SEQR properly, how to do it right, how do it consistently well. DEC just set a terrible example for others to follow and should be embarrassed by its slipshod SEQR performance for a massive construction project across a Scenic River deep inside the Adirondack Forest Preserve. The Court should have called them on it.”

Local government officials in the Five Town “Hub” area were pleased with Muller’s findings.

“With all claims having been dismissed, the construction of the Cedar River Bridge, which provides a critical link for the multi-use community connector trails for the Towns of Indian Lake, Minerva, Newcomb, Long Lake and North Hudson, can proceed.

“The Cedar River Bridge and Chain Lakes Road will provide a route for four-season recreation including hiking, biking, horseback riding, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and snowshoeing, essential in providing a boost to our economies and provide opportunities for new business growth while sustaining our existing business,” Five Towns spokesman Ron Moore said.

Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board officials also lauded Muller’s decision.

“The Review Board is delighted with DEC’s defense of its well-vetted plan to construct a bridge over the Cedar River against environmental groups’ legal arguments that the bridge would violate state law,” they said in a statement.

“The plan to replace a historic washed-out bridge over the Cedar (River) was approved after an extensive public comment process that allowed all interested parties an opportunity to have input.”

Local government officials have maintained that the multi-use trail with a bridge over the river will be used in all seasons by hikers, snowmobiles, horses and skiers alike.

“The activities of those users is expected to provide economic benefits to the towns and the businesses in the towns, as they provide goods and services to the users.”

Review Board Executive Director Jerry Delaney applauded DEC “for defending its plans for the replacement of the Cedar River Bridge and for its recognition that all the people of New York State have a right to recreate in the Adirondacks.” ■