Suspect arrested in connection with Ticonderoga fire

TICONDEROGA | One suspect is in custody and has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that damaged a John Street home in August.

Shakeena M. Halsey of Brooklyn was arrested on Oct. 5 by the state police in the New York City area, Ticonderoga Police Department said on Wednesday.

Investigators previously flagged the fire as suspicious.

Officials said Halsey fled the area following the incident.

Halsey was charged with second degree arson in connection with the Aug. 25 fire; arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail.

No residents were harmed in the blaze, although a firefighter was slightly injured after being struck by a piece of falling slate.