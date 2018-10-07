TACC announces lottery fundraiser

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is pleased to announce their fall/winter fundraiser “Five Hundred Dollar Fridays.”

Every Friday in December, TACC will give away $500. Those who donate $20 will receive a ticket for a chance to win.

“Five Hundred Dollar Fridays” tickets will be available at the TACC office throughout the months of October and November as well as from TACC board members, ambassadors and volunteers.

Only 300 tickets are available. Stop by to make a donation and get a ticket for a chance to win before they are gone. Drawing dates are as follows: Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

All money will be given in the form of a TACC check. Each ticket will have a coordinating number. Tickets will be hand drawn at random every Friday in December. All proceeds will benefit TACC programs and services and all of their efforts to serve, market and promote the Ticonderoga area.

For additional information, contact the TACC at 518-585-6619 or chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com. The TACC office is located at 94 Montcalm St., suite one in historic downtown Ticonderoga.