TACC announces fall/end of year membership drive, future plans

Photo provided

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) will hold their first “Fall/End of Year Membership Drive.” The drive will also be used as an opportunity to remind TACC members to maximize their benefits. Non-members can contact the chamber for more information on becoming a TACC member.

Organizers said the chamber has improved in the last year in a variety of ways including membership growth, expanded and new partnerships, staffing changes, additions to the board and ambassadors as well as continued expansion of the services and programs.

The TACC’s plans for 2019 and beyond are in motion. In early 2018, the chamber board held a planning session to create a five year TACC plan with specific goals, objectives and a timeline.

Their mission is to initiate and provide programs, services and leadership which will enhance a cooperative business community and create a vibrant economy. The TACC will serve as an advocate for business and be a driving force in the economic vitality of the Ticonderoga area.

For a complete listing of TACC benefits and for more information, contact the chamber at 518-585-6619, chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com or visit ticonderogany.com.