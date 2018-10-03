TACC announces new 24-hour gym in Ti

× Expand Photo provided The Garrison Gym opened Sept. 29 and a ribbon cutting will be held Oct. 4.

TICONDEROGA | The Garrison Gym, a new 24-7 gym geared towards individuals of all fitness levels and interests opened in Ticonderoga on Sept. 29. A grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m. in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC).

As part of the event on Oct. 4, tours of the gym will be offered and refreshments will be served throughout the day as well as following the ribbon cutting.

“The gym will be a great addition to the community by creating a 24-7-hour space for people of all fitness levels to work out and seek physical health. With so many people working multiple jobs and off hours, there is a need for a space that is accessible 24 hours a day. Our goal is to make fitness so enjoyable and accessible that nobody has an excuse to be unhealthy, all while paying homage to our town’s rich history,” said owners Eain Tierney and Anthony Anselmo.

The Garrison Gym is located at 1080 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga and is owned and operated by Eain Tierney and Anthony Anselmo. The gym is a fully automated facility with key card access and security cameras in place and in use at all times.

The Garrison Gym is proud to offer the greater Ticonderoga area the first 24 hours a day gym facility for all fitness levels and interests. The facility will offer a modern and historic approach to fitness. Classes as well as personal training will be available and groups will be formed based on interest levels for events and activities.

“The Garrison Gym is a much-needed addition to the Ticonderoga Area for community members, seasonal residents, and visitors. We are honored to be part of their grand opening celebration and we hope to see you on Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m. for their official ribbon cutting. We look forward to welcoming them to the Ticonderoga Area Business Community and working closely with Eain and Anthony for many years to come. Their excitement for fitness, their business and the community is contagious,” Molly Bechard, TACC visitor and member service manager.

Follow the Garrison Gym on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on news, events, classes and much more. For gym membership information contact the Garrison Gym at 518-586-6704 or email thegarrisongym@gmail.com.

In addition to the TACC, representatives from the Town of Ticonderoga will participate in the event. For more information, on the grand opening and ribbon cutting contact the TACC at 518-585-6619, visit ticonderogany.com or the TACC facebook page.