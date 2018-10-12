TACC announces winners of Ticonderoga Area Car Show

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo provided × 2 of 4 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 4 Expand Photo provided Steve Ballard was the SuperWheels Qualifier and Best of Show Car winner of the Ticonderoga Area Car Show. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

TICONDEROGA | The 26th annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show was held last month in Ticonderoga’s Bicentennial Park which was coordinated by the Adirondack Trail Riders with support from the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC).

A number of awards were given out including Fabulous 50, Top 25 and an array of special awards including Best of Show Car, Best of Show Truck, Best of Show Motorcycle, Best of Show Display, one Super Wheels Prize Package, Trail Riders Choice, Fans Choice, Most Radical Engine, Best Color Scheme, Favorite Antique and Best Work In Progress.

Awards/plaques were custom designed for the 2018 car show and reflect the Ticonderoga area as they have been over the past several years. The show was a judged show and a “SuperWheels Showdown” qualifier. Each year, the Ticonderoga Area Car Show sends one Best of Show winner to the “SuperWheels Showdown” in Boston, Massachusetts each October. These participants have a chance to place at this show, as well as move into an even larger and exclusive show at the Mohegan Sun.

2018 Car show winners:

SuperWheels Qualifier and Best of Show Car: Steve Ballard

Best of Show Truck: Ivan Robertson

Best of Show Motorcycle: Dale Rafferty

Best of Show Display: Norm Monette – “The Flying Farmer”

Best Work In Progress: Mike Weatherby

Favorite Antique: Val Soupios

Best Color Scheme: Bobby Archembault

Most Radical Engine: David Cavacas Jr.

Trail Riders Choice: Chuck Moore

Fans Choice: Tim Vanderviele

Top 25: David Cavacas Jr., Raymond Wood, Michael Resignato, Fred Ferrara, Mike Hill, Ken Napiorkowski, Tom and Mary Huryn, Harry and Mary Pollino, Richard Kropp, Steve Ballard, Flip Erwin, Amy Amell, Jim Goulette, Jay Harrington, Art and Penny Watrous, Bob and Cindy Childs, Chuck Moore, Ivan Robertson, Tim Suprenant, Dean Suprenant, Ed Robinson, Bobby Archembault, Gary Payne, Mark Sleeper, and Tom Garrand.

Fablous 50: David Anthony, Alex Hohman, Ed and Chris Markiewicz, Jim Hambrick, Bill Steffes, Ken Galo, Les Myers, Malcolm Swagger, Tim Ward, Jeff Belden, Butch Morse, Ron Moore, John Palmer, Bob Marsette, Ron Kline, Val Soupios, Paul and Betty Lavigne, Jack and Sue Loya, Rob Hickey, Nancy and Gary Jones, George Hayes, Wayne Burch, Stephen Patnode, Fred Martin, Dennis Brittell, Roger and Liz Nolfe, Fred and Doreen Brown, Charlie and Wendy Folersbec, George and Pat Riley, Dan Newell, Paul Huestis, Roger Mitchell, Glenn and Lori McPeters, Bill Frazier, Brian Thatcher, Keith Cottone, Charles Burgey, Lee Harrington, David Ovitt, Dave Carpenter, Jason and Bob Harris, Harvey Suprenant, Doug Good Fellow, Patrick Hendriz, Harry Goodwin, Doug Hoffman, Frank Messina, Tom Fasten, Darwin Cousino, and Brad Vincent.

Piston Toss: George Riley (adult) and Zack Oehler (youth)

Muffler Wrap: Larry Tyler

Car show raffle winners: $2,500 – Paul Tacy and $1,500 – Ken Costello

Car show sponsors:

$500 level

TACC

Elderwood of Ticonderoga

Sun Community News

Best Western Plus

Star Trek Original Series Set Tour

$250 level

The Crab Shack

McDonalds of Ticonderoga

R.B. Motors/NAPA

Champlain Valley Plumbing, Heating & AC

A&S Customs

Bridge Point Communication

$100 level

Christopher Chevrolet Buick

Adirondack Waste – Outhouses by Tyler

Five Nations Golf

Advance Auto Parts

The Wind-Chill Factory

Bains Sunoco

Wagon Wheel Restaurant

Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union

Port Henry Service Center

Loremans

Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga

International Paper Company

The Hot Biscuit Diner

Lakeside Heating & Plumbing

$60 level

Tony’s Ticonderoga Sports

Bodettes Barbecue Catering

Snug Harbor Marina

Cyclo Detailing

Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home

Additional sponsors include JEGS (giveaways) and RockAuto (giveaways).

For more information on the car show, contact the Adirondack Trail Riders at 518-585-6102, email adirondacktrailriders@hotmail.com, or visit the Adirondack Trail Riders Facebook page or ticonderogany.com.