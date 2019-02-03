TACC continues health coverage for members

TICONDEROGA | Health insurance services will continue to be available to all Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) members and the Ticonderoga area business community in coordination with the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh.

Lisa Bedard-Dupee, director of health insurance services, will be available by appointment for health insurance meetings the first Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TACC offices. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 518-563-1000 or emailing lisa@northcountrychamber.com. There is no fee to work with trained and licensed professionals.

The 2019 North Country Chamber Health Insurance Service dates are as follows: Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.

Other dates and times are available upon request. The TACC offers health insurance assistance throughout the North Country region to small businesses, non-profits, self-employed people and individuals and their families

In addition to businesses and organizations being able to join TACC, the chamber offers an individual membership category for those who want to support their mission, vision and efforts. Individual members will receive TACC communications and have access to health insurance services and chamber health insurance benefits.

“The partnership we have allows us to offer members across the region not only access to health insurance but to vision and dental policies only accessible to chamber members,” said Bedard-Dupee.

For more information, contact the TACC at 518-585-6619, email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com or visit ticonderogany.com.