TACC expands team

Photo provided New TACC Board Members and staff have been announced for 2019.

Photo provided Pictured from left: New TACC Board Members, Erin Mullen, from Mountain Lake Services; Anthony Anselmo, from The Garrison Gym; and Rikki Galusha, from Adirondack Camp.

TICONDEROGA | New members have joined the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) 2019 team, and changes and additions have been made to the board of directors and ambassadors. The newest board members were recently approved at the chamber’s annual meeting held Jan. 15.

The new TACC Board Members include Erin Mullen from Mountain Lake Services, Rikki Galusha from Adirondack Camp and Anthony Anselmo from The Garrison Gym.

“The chamber is always proactively seeking to have a board that represents a wide spectrum of business types and organizations that are TACC members including the area’s largest employers, locally owned and operated businesses, non-profits, as well as representation from the communities they serve.” said Matthew Courtright, TACC president and CEO.

2019 Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Team:

Matthew Courtright, president and CEO.

Molly Bechard, visitor and member service manager.

Resumes are currently being accepted for the administrative assistant position.

Board of Directors:

Executive Committee:

Board chair: Shana Macey, Bridge Point Communication/CPTELCO.

Vice chairs: Allison Kaupelis, Best Western Plus Ticonderoga; Sally Rypkema, Hague Market / Juniper on 2; Carolyn Ida, International Paper Company; and Laurie Cossey, Ticonderoga Central School.

Treasurer: Karen Hennessy, Sugar Hill Manor B&B with Starr Pelerin, individual member staying on for the first quarter of 2019.

Directors: Anthony Anselmo, The Garrison Gym; Mark Barber, Burleigh’s Luncheonette; Kellie Bilow, University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital (UVMHN-ECH); Carolyn Close, Silver Bay YMCA; Rikki Galusha, Adirondack Camp; Selena LeMay-Klippel, North Country Community College; Jonathan Lalone, Walmart of Ticonderoga, Erin Mullen, Mountain Lake Services, Starr Smith, Glens Falls National Bank.

Immediate past chair: Scarlette Merfeld, Sun Community News

Ex-officio: Joseph Giordano, Town of Ticonderoga supervisor

Photo provided Pictured: TACC ambassadors at the January & New Year Kick Off Networking Event.

2019 Ambassadors:

Jodi Gibbs (chairperson), UVMHN-ECH; Angela Brown, Century 21 Adirondacks; Marie Gijanto, Spic-N-Span Cleaning; Nancy Ockrin, Stoney Lonesome B&B; Jessica Stoddard, TiNY Wellness Center; Lena Robetoy, Champlain National Bank; Eric Stoddard, UVMHN-ECH; Judy Walker, Ticonderoga Festival Guild; Kristen True, Elderwood Village at Ticonderoga; Megan Walls, Lakeside Regional Church; and Courtney Shaner, Keller Williams Realty.

Additional ambassadors are set to be added in 2019.

2019 Partners:

In addition, the chamber has committee chairs and committee volunteers that are not TACC Board Members, including June Curtis, Farmers Market chairperson/advisor; Theresa Abare, Community Appreciation Dinner & Awards Ceremony chairperson; and Jodi Gibbs, ambassador chairperson.