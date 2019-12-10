TACC holds Holiday Networking Event at Hancock House

× Expand Photos provided

TICONDEROGA | In keeping with one Ticonderoga-area holiday tradition, the Hancock House will again host TACC’s December and Holiday Networking Event, Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. This year’s decorating theme is “Pearls in History.”

“The Ticonderoga Historical Society is pleased to keep [this holiday] tradition alive. It helps us showcase our Festival of Trees and support our very active Chamber of Commerce. We are honored to open our house and share our thanks again with them,” said Bill Dolback, Ticonderoga Historical Society Board President.

Photos provided

The Chamber’s After Business Mixers are crucial networking events for area business people, and spotlight event hosts as well as promote door prize sponsors. “All Chamber members, as well as area business people and their employees, are invited to attend,” said TACC CEO and president Matt Courtright. Sponsors providing door prizes this year are Bridge Point Communication, Glens Falls National Bank, Lake George Lettering, Ticonderoga Historical Society, The Country Florist & Gifts, and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

The Hancock House will have four entire floors decorated for the holidays as part of their annual Festival of Trees. New this year is a model train set installed by Upstate Modern Railroaders, a Glens Falls–based nonprofit club “dedicated to the love of trains” since the 1990s. Funds for this special project were provided through grants from Stewart’s Shops and the Ti Cultural Art Initiative. The trees will remain on display through January 1, 2020.

Photos provided

The Hancock House is located at 6 Moses Circle in Ticonderoga and is open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. For more information about the Ticonderoga Historical Society call 518-585-7868 or visit ticonderogahistoricalsociety.org.

“Please join us to reconnect with area businesses and organizations, meet new people, and celebrate the holiday season together,” suggested Courtright.

For more information about what TACC does, visit ticonderogany.com, the TACC Facebook page, or call them at 518-585-6619. ■