TACC to hold 17th-annual Fundraiser Dinner and Auction

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce’s (TACC) 17th-annual Fundraiser Dinner and Auction will be held Friday, June 14, at The Barn at Lord Howe Valley from 5:30–10:30 p.m. The theme of this year’s event is “Americana – A Flag Day Celebration.” Tickets are $60 per person and include meal plus two drink tickets and gratuity.

The event will include a meal provided by The Hot Biscuit Diner, a bar run by Emeralds II, silent auction, live auction, music by DJ Cruz, dancing and photographs by Nancy Frasier Photography. RSVP to 518-585-6619 or chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com. The event is business casual attire of theme dress. Special guests and aspects will be announced as part of the flag day celebration.

Menu will include sliced sirloin, barbecue chicken, garlic and butter shrimp, baked potatoes, chef’s choice of vegetable, rolls with butter, apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry shortcake, lemonade, ice tea, water and coffee. The auctioneer for the event will be Bob Dedrick of Ticonderoga.

“Our members, partners, area businesses and community members continue to be dedicated and supportive every year for the chamber’s Annual Fundraiser and it is deeply appreciated,” said Matthew Courtright, president and CEO. “We encourage your sponsorship and support for the 2019 annual fundraiser as we plan for the future of the chamber and the Ticonderoga area. We have exciting benefits being offered as part of our sponsorship levels.”

To accommodate various levels of support, the TACC is now seeking either monetary contributions, auction items or a combination. The following sponsorship levels are available: chamber champion at the $1,000 level, diamond at the $750 level, platinum at the $500 level, gold at the $250 level, silver at the $125 level and bronze for contributions under $125.

All donations must be received by June 3. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to the chamber office in downtown Ticonderoga during normal business hours. Arrangements can also be made to have contributions picked up. All sponsors will receive recognition for their level of contribution/support during the evening in a variety of ways. In addition, sponsors receive other benefits. Sponsorship level sheets that highlight the levels and benefits of each level are available at ticonderogany.com or from the Chamber Office.

TACC is a nonprofit organization. The continued dedication and support of TACC members and partners, as well as Ticonderoga area businesses and organizations, enables the chamber to serve, market and promote members and the Ticonderoga area including, Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Hague, Moriah and Putnam.

Contact the Chamber Office at 518-585-6619 or chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com with any questions or to RSVP. Follow the TACC Facebook page to stay up to date with news and announcements.