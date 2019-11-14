Taking stock

TICONDEROGA | Essex County continued to mop up from a significant flood this week, as state officials surveyed the damage to help determine if the region would be eligible for disaster aid.

Town and county officials said they feel confident that the 11 affected New York counties will break through the $30 million damage threshold to qualify for federal help. There is also a chance that individual home and business owners could get assistance, even if they were not covered by insurance.

Photo by Tim Rowland Port Henry beach on Lake Champlain The Port Henry beach on Lake Champlain suffered significant damage in a Halloween storm said to be the worst since Irene in 2011.

Donald Jaquish, director at Essex County Emergency Services, said about 50 homes were significantly damaged by the rising waters, which most agreed were the highest since Irene in 2011.

He said federal money is not guaranteed at this point, but the state is surveying the damage this week and if it’s deemed severe enough the governor will petition the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help.

The volume of water was illustrated in Ticonderoga where, on a dry day, the sewer plant handles flows of 1 million gallons a day. But on the day of the flood it handled 50 million gallons, said sewer and water superintendent Derrick Fleury.

Much of the more serious damage was in the Schroon River valley. “We are recovering,” said North Hudson Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia. “The highway crew and the fire department worked hard, and the roads are open and people have power.”

But she said permanent repairs to the roads will have to wait until warm weather next year, when asphalt plants resume production. North Hudson was still assessing the damage, but DeZalia said it appeared that between 20 and 30 homes had suffered damage from the rising waters.

Residents were also finding out that their homeowners insurance did not cover flooding, she said. And those that did have flood insurance weren’t always covered for the full damage. “I talked with one business that had $300,000 to $400,000 in damage and $150,000 in coverage,” DeZalia said. “Hopefully we’ll be getting some help from FEMA.”

In Moriah, Tracy Road was still closed as of late last week. “That creates a real hardship for the community because it’s the main route to the Interstate,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava.

The beach at Port Henry also received major damage and could cost up to $500,000.

Scozzafava said the state, power companies, fire companies and highway departments have all been “very responsive” to community needs. But repair crews often found themselves cut off from the locations in need of help by rising waters. “Getting from Point A to Point B was a struggle,” Scozzafava said.

Finding equipment for repairs is also difficult because the town has to outfit its tandem trucks with sanders and plows in anticipation of winter storms — taking them out of service for hauling gravel. Scozzafava said he expects aid will be forthcoming eventually, but in the meantime towns have to figure out how to pay for the damage, either through special bonds or by tapping into their fund balances.

Schroon Lake Supervisor Mike Marnell agreed that the damage, added up, will qualify Essex County for financial help. He said a number of homes were damaged, including one on the east side of the lake what was almost a total loss from a mudslide.

“Things are getting back to normal,” he said. “We had a lot of roads washed out and some homes lost their foundations. As in other towns, permanent repairs cannot be made until spring, he said.

Along with roads, power lines and homes, some agricultural operations were damaged; help may be available for those farmers as well.

According to the Essex County Soil Conservation District, the Farm Service Agency has asked that if farms had “damages to ag land, buildings, crops, livestock, woodland/sugar bushes, etc. as a result of the storm/flooding Oct 31/Nov 1” to let them know, so they can be included in any statewide or regional disaster designation. Their number is 518-561-4616 x2. ■