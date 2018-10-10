Talk to discuss Lake George shipwrecks

× Expand Photo provided Joseph W. Zarzynski is a world-renowned naval archaeologist and author who will present a talk on Lake George shipwrecks.

TICONDEROGA | There’s a good argument to be made that the first world war didn’t happen at the beginning of the 20th century, it in fact occurred more than 150 years earlier.

And it is also true that a major theater of that war occurred on the waters north and south of Ticonderoga, on Lake George and Lake Champlain.

With little in the way of north-south land routes, the water provided the major form of transport for military expeditions, and because of this a sizeable number of boats wound up on the bottom of the lakes in colonial times.

Some of the more interesting wrecks will be discussed at the Hancock House in Ticonderoga on Friday, Oct. 12, as acclaimed maritime archaeologist Joseph W. Zarzynski presents the program, Shipwrecks of the French and Indian War on Lake George.

The program, presented by the Ticonderoga Historical Society, will begin at 7 p.m. The event is free to the public.

Included will be the story of a 1757 sunken sloop raised in 1903 and sadly cut up for souvenirs; the sunken bateaux of 1758; the 1758 Land Tortoise radeau known as “North America’s oldest intact warship;” and a 15-foot long yellow submarine, built to photograph sunken colonial bateaux, that was stolen from its dock and sunk in the lake in 1960.

“There is an aura of mystery about shipwrecks,” Zarzynski said. “How did they end up where they are, and what led to their demise?” Still, most travelers along the shores of Lake George scarcely realize the rich history lying on the bottom, or even the story of how these old wrecks came to be.

Like the wrecks themselves, the background is quite colorful. What we came to know in America as the French and Indian War was known elsewhere as the Seven Years War, the fighting of which spanned five continents involving every major power in Europe.

This global conflagration metastasized along the Eastern Seaboard of Colonial America and in a lonely stretch of wilderness on the waters that connected the British-controlled population centers of southern New York with the French outposts of Montreal and Quebec.

In the mid-1700s, the British were more or less parked at the southern end of the lake, while the French occupied the north.

“You had two European superpowers 35 miles apart,” Zarzynski said.

Although the British ultimately prevailed, the French held on stubbornly early on as the British furiously build boats in Albany and Schenectady.

In the campaign of 1758, the British fielded an army of 15,000 men, a number unheard of on these shores.

Their fleet included 900 bateaux (troop and supply transports resembling oversized rowboats) and 100 whale boats.

Even with all this military might, the campaign failed, and to protect their fleet from being captured by the French, the British sank more than 250 of their own ships in the fall of 1758, and then raised many — but not all — of them the following spring.

The Lake George shipwrecks have been well-preserved in water that is both cold and relatively free of pollutants and harmful elements.

“All these historic shipwreck are unique,” Zarzynski said. Each one has its own story.”

Zarzynski’s archeological and scholarly dives have taken him around the world, and he has published a number of books and scholarly papers on his work. He is co-founder of the Lake George underwater preserve Bateaux Below.