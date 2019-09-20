Tank fills meeting

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland With a full house in attendance, officials discuss environmental implications of a bulk propane storage tank.

LAKE PLACID | Although not permitted to speak for the record, residents of Old Military Road got their point across last week as they stated their objections to a 36,000 propane tank proposed to be located in their midst.

At a meeting of the North Elba/Lake Placid Village Joint Review Board, resident Debra Spellman said “there’s a look of impropriety” to the board’s proceedings, complicated by the fact that the board’s chairman, William Hurley, is a member of the company that wants the tank.

Hurley has recused himself from the case, leaving Vice Chair Emily Kilburn in charge.

Nevertheless, residents said the board has not given the appearance of openness in dealing with the application from Hurley Bros. Inc, a Lake Placid energy company, for a bulk tank, where gas would arrive by tractor trailer for transfer to residential delivery trucks.

“You should be bending over backward,” Spellman said. “You want to be seen as beyond reproach.” Spellman unsuccessfully urged the board to reopen a public hearing that was held in March, before the project was on the radar of at least some in the community.

The company says truck traffic at the site would be minimal, and that a great majority of the time it would be unoccupied. But members of the neighboring Balsams of Lake Placid Homeowners Association said the tank has no business in a community that’s residential and also is next to the Lake Placid Jewish Cemetery.

In a letter to the review board, Stephen M. Erman, chairman of the cemetery, said “It will impact the ability of the members of our Cemetery Corporation and the families of those interred in the North Elba Cemetery to enjoy the peace and quiet that should characterize the final resting place of loved ones.”

Residents are also concerned about safety risks, both from volatile gasses and from trucks pulling out onto a hilly road with challenging sitelines. The county is considering the project from a traffic standpoint, but has yet to weigh in.

Both the company and community submitted dueling project studies and risk assessments, leaving the board to seek an independent third party. Kilburn said it wasn’t easy to find one, and the board got bounced from agency to agency before finding Tom Heslop, an industry expert from Port Henry who agreed to analyse the project free of charge.

Heslop said the project “meets or exceeds all requirements” for a bulk storage tank. While there is some small risk at operations that deal in small-tank refills and repairs — where gas must be evacuated from a tank before it is worked on — Heslop said that isn’t the case with bulk storage tanks.

“There is no worst-case scenario — the worst case never happens,” he said.

More than a dozen opponents at the meeting were not permitted to question Heslop, and later said that, given his service to the gas industry, his pro-industry take was not surprising.

The review board also called on the services of environmental attorney Mark Schachner of Glens Falls, because its own attorney, who had done work for Hurley Bros., recused himself as well.

Schachner said it’s going to be up to the board to complete an Environmental Assessment Form to determine if the project poses “significant” environmental impact. If it does, a full Environmental Impact Statement will be required.

Schachner said there are no-hard-and-fast rules for the board to rely on in making its decision. “If it sounds somewhat fuzzy and objective, that’s because it’s somewhat fuzzy and objective,” he said.

After the meeting, Kilburn said the review board has informally discussed the environmental assessment form, and will complete it officially in the near future. The 11-question survey considers the character of the community for the appropriateness of the project, which is among opponents’ primary concerns.

“The area of the project site is pleasantly rural in character, not industrial,” Erman wrote. “It is characterized by two cemeteries which are highly desirable because of the peaceful nature of this area of the Town.”

Schachner advised the board to make up its mind quickly, no matter which side it takes. “One thing we suggest that boards not do is to let the process be endless,” he said.