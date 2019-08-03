Task force applies for $30K grant

PLATTSBURGH | Supporters of Plattsburgh becoming a Climate Smart Community (CSC) met for the first time to discuss goals and plans to help the city become a greener community.

Currently, the city is working its way through Mayor Colin Read’s 58-plus points plan that was approved by the common council in April, and with a task force being appointed in June.

The Plattsburgh Sustainability Task Force (PSTF) was created to look at energy consumption throughout the city and inform the common council on things such as waste.

The mission statement, written by Councilor Rachelle Armstrong, states: “The Plattsburgh Sustainability Task Force will act as an advisory board to assist the city in achieving its goals to reduce carbon emissions through energy and resource conservation. Its general mission will be to develop a strategy and work plan for establishing a baseline for the city’s current emissions for recommended reduction targets and identifying new strategies, reductions and for recommending ways in which these strategies can be incorporated into the city’s economic development and planning efforts.”

The task force recently replaced member Lisa Bergmann, due to relocation, with Lauren Eastwood (CSC). Other members of the PSTF include Armstrong; Municipal Lighting Department representative Joel Chase; Community Development representative Ethan Vinson; College and Industry representative Scott Buffett; Building Inspector’s Office representative James Welch and non-profit representative Wouter Rietsema.

“We can take steps that will have a huge impact on our carbon footprint,” Armstrong said. “I think we will be one of the lead agencies on the forefront of reducing the City of Plattsburgh’s impact.”

Plattsburgh has been making strides with the plan, recently agreeing to apply for a $30,000 grant through the Environmental Conservation Law Article 54 Title 15, to be used for Climate Smart Communities Certification Actions. This includes something as simple as installing LED streetlights throughout the city to erecting a green building.

At the PSTF meeting on July 23, the grant was a main discussion topic; it was supposed to be discussed at a common council meeting, but was tabled for the PSTF meeting. At the PSTF meeting, the group decided to apply for the grant. It was then submitted before its July 26 deadline; the city will receive an answer, either way, by the end of December.

“The actual results of this grant are in the ‘will do’ category (of the checklist) because I knew that they would be able to generate data for us,” Read said. “Especially focus on these things that we can do for our associate community group.”

There are different levels to Climate Smart Communities: registered member, bronze and silver. Plattsburgh is not yet officially recognized as a Climate Smart Community. Plattsburgh has approved becoming a CSC; city officials have taken the pledge to work toward the higher certification. With the possible $30,000, Plattsburgh will be able to speed up that CSC process.

The PSTF plans to meet monthly; however, it has yet to set a regular time and day. The next meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers. The meetings will also be live-streamed and video recorded.