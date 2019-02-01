Tax assistance available

TICONDEROGA | Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites will be set up by members of the Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition of the Adirondack Region to provide free tax preparation to individuals and families with household incomes of $54,884 or less.

“People may be missing out on a federal refund of up to $6,431 plus an additional New York State credit because they are not aware of the earned income tax credit,” said Kathy Snow, director of development of the United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc.

The coalition also provides information and education about asset building, including banking and savings.

Trained volunteers will be at each site to electronically file returns even if households do not qualify for the earned income tax credit.

Those interested should bring a photo ID, social security cards, W-2 forms, 1099 forms, a copy of last year’s tax returns and bank information.

VITA sites

Hague Community Center

Appointment only. Call 518-543-6161 to schedule.

Feb. 5 to April 11 on Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Country Community College Ticonderoga Campus

Appointment only. Call 518-543-6161 to schedule.

Feb. 8, Feb. 22, March 8 and March 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternative tax filing

The public may call 211 for additional sites, schedules and information. To file taxes directly, visit unitedwayadk.org or go directly to MyFreeTaxes.com.