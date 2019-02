Tax help available

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County

WARRENSBURG | The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County, is available for free to families and individuals whose household income is below $55,000.

Cornell Cooperative Extension VITA volunteers are scheduled to do free tax preparation every Tuesday and Saturday through April 13 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office on 377 Schroon River Rd. in Warrensburg.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 8 — Queensbury Senior Center, 742 Bay Rd., Queensbury.

Friday, Feb. 15 — Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 — Town of Johnsburg Public Library, 219 Main St., North Creek.

Thursday, Feb. 21 — Town Hall in Horicon, 6604 State Route 9, Brant Lake.

Thursday, Feb. 28 — Indian Lake Library, Pelon Rd., Indian Lake.

Friday, March 1 — SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Rd., Queensbury.

Thursday, March 7 — Town Hall in Stony Creek, New York 52 Hadley Rd., Stony Creek.

Friday, March 8 — Queensbury Senior Center, 742 Bay Rd., Queensbury.

Thursday, March 14 — Town Hall in Chestertown, 6307 State Route 9, Chestertown.

Friday, March 15 — Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George.

Thursday, March 21 — Richards Library, 36 Elm St., Warrensburg.

Friday, March 22 — Warren County Career Center, 333 Glen St., Glens Falls.

Thursday, March 28 — Open Door, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls.

Friday, March 29 — SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Rd., Queensbury.

Those interested must schedule an appointment at any of these locations by calling 1-800-211-5128 ext. 200.