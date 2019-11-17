Tax rates down in Moriah

PORT HENRY | Town tax rates will be down in Moriah next year after the board agreed to a 2020 budget that largely maintains that status quo.

The combined general fund and highway budget for next year is $3.7 million, up from last year’s $3.6 million spending plan. Even though the budget is up, an increase in assessed value on Moriah property allowed the town to lower the tax rate.

The budget stays within the 2% tax cap.

Employees of the town will receive a 3% pay raise, and the budget includes a $70,000 investment in its waterfront campgrounds, which the town believes can be leveraged into more tourism and commercial revenue. The budget also anticipates the purchase of a front-end loader for the highway department, although the cost will be incurred in 2021.

“It’s a good budget. There’s nothing really outstanding in it except for the campsites,” said Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. The town’s waterfront committee is expected to present ideas for campground improvements at the board’s regular monthly meeting Nov. 14.

At the public hearing, Moriah Police Chief Stephen Stahl asked for an additional raise for his two-man department, but board members did not approve the request, fearing other town employees would feel slighted.

Under the 2020 budget, annual taxes on a home assessed at $100,000 would range from $958 to $1,169, depending upon which district the house was located. That’s about $30 less than last year, except in the former village where it will decrease $86. That’s because residents will not be paying into the Village Legacy Debt this year because the fund still has money in it.

To keep the other districts consistent, the town voted to contribute $10,000 of its fund balance to Water District 2.

Across the town, water rates will remain at $290 next year, and sewer rates will remain at $420.

Overall, the town’s tax rate in the general fund will be $5.53 per thousand, down from $5.89. In the highway fund, the rate will be up from $2.67 per thousand to $2.84.

Total taxable value in the town will increase from $216 million to $231 million. ■