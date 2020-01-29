Tax-return help available

TICONDEROGA | Free tax-return preparation services sponsored by the AARP is kicking off its 15th year in Ticonderoga, Hague, and Bolton Landing. The service is available to anyone, regardless of age or income.

Under the program, tax forms are prepared by local volunteers who have completed training and testing and are certified by AARP and the IRS for preparing federal and New York State returns for the 2020 tax season. The tax preparation services are free.

The 2020 schedule and locations are as follows:

Hague Community Center, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 4 through April 9.

North Country Community College, Ticonderoga Campus, on the following Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 21, March 6 and 20, and April 3.

Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce on two Wednesdays, Feb. 12, and March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tax preparation services are scheduled by appointment only. This ensures that there are no long lines or waits for taxpayers. Reservations for Hague and Ticonderoga are made by calling 518-543-6161. Call 518-585-9094 to schedule an appointment for Bolton Landing.

All taxpayers are required to bring tax information such as W-2, 1099s, interest and dividend statements, Social Security cards and birth dates for all persons on your return; clients should bring a check to allow for the direct deposit of their refund, and also bring a copy of last year’s tax return, even if prepared by some other person or group. Additionally, a picture ID (such as a valid driver’s license) is required for each taxpayer as well as spouse.

The team of 22 volunteers is ready to provide excellent free tax preparation service to our community. Last year the team successfully filed 350 federal and New York State returns for residents throughout our area. ■