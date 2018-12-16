Taxes stay flat in Hague

HAGUE | Continuing to live off investments and Warren County sales tax, there will again be no town taxes in Hague, according to its 2019 budget.

The town will also maintain its tradition of coming in under the tax cap.

Diane Trudeau, confidential secretary to the supervisor, said she anticipates a quiet fiscal year with no major outlays or unpleasant financial surprises.

“I think we’ve been fortunate in that we didn’t have any huge issue to deal with this year,” she said.

The one storm cloud on the horizon, as with communities across the country, is the difficulty in recruiting volunteer first responders.

But for now, the status quo will be maintained.

Hague’s 2019 spending plan, including funds for general, highways and special districts, is $2.55 million on revenues of $2.08 million.

Added to those revenues is $195,000 from the town’s unexpended balance, leaving $278,000 to be raised by tax.

About $270,000 of this is in the fire and ambulance fund, where tax rates will go up from 57 to 59 cents.

In total, counting town, fire and ambulance and streetlight funds, rates will be up 1.6 percent.

Helping to offset town taxes are an expected $1.3 million in Warren County sales tax revenue, and $50,000 in occupancy taxes.