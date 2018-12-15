Taxes unchanged in Crown Point

CROWN POINT | For those living inside the water district, taxes in Crown Point will remain the same in 2019, according to the adopted town budget.

The rate will remain at $8.86 per $1,000 in assessed value, same as last year for those living in the water district.

“This hasn’t been a difficult year for budgeting,” said Supervisor Charles Harrington. “I can give people the good news that there will be zero tax increase this year. In today’s world that’s almost unheard of.”

Small increases in general, highway and fire rates were offset by a drop in the water-debt rates, he said.

Those living outside the water district will not see the corresponding water-district savings.

For them, the rate will climb from $6.79 to $7.39. On a $50,000 home, that’s in increase from $340 to $370, according to town budget documents.

Those inside the water district will stay the same, paying $443 on a $50,000 home.

The town came in at 10 percent over the spending cap, which Harrington said was a strategic decision to protect future budgets.

“As far as I’m concerned (exceeding the cap) is a good thing because if we went any lower, next year we would be severely penalized.”

Overall, the $2.08 million spending plan devotes $659,000 to the general fund, $820,000 to roads and $242,000 to the fire district.

Sewer and water districts make up the rest.