Taylor Rental launches commercial sales

Photo provided Taylor Rental has expanded its offerings to include commercial sales for local businesses.

PLATTSBURGH | Anybody that’s ever thrown a party in Plattsburgh has probably heard of Taylor Rental.

The local business has served North Country residents with equipment and party rentals since 2005, and with locations in both Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake, Taylor Rental boasts one of the largest rental fleets in the area.

In August, the business expanded its services to include commercial sales.

“It’s been something that’s been in our minds for a while,” said owner Ashley Akey. “This allows us to offer the full package to our customers.”

Now customers will be able to purchase anything they need to support their business — office products, janitorial supplies, restaurant supplies and even break-room classics like coffee, tea and light snacks.

Akey said the new offerings have been well-received:

“We’ve had a great response,” she said. “We have a great local presence, and a lot of our customers are really excited to have more options.”

There are no minimum order requirements, according to Kahla Facteau, a representative of the Commercial Sales. Most orders can be delivered the next day, and the business services everywhere from Odgensburg to northern Vermont, Tupper Lake and Ticonderoga.

“We’re able to keep the small-town feel, but have the buying power to compete with corporate America,” Facteau said.

To order through the new commercial sales service, customers can contact Commercial Sales and request a salesman visit their business, call 518-324-7800 or visit their website at commercialsalesny.com.