TDC business development manager announced

PLATTSBURGH | The Development Corporation (TDC) has announced the addition of Danielle Johnson as business development manager. Johnson will help further the mission of TDC, to foster an environment that creates and retains quality jobs and investments in the community.

In her role, Johnson will assist in the planning, initiation, implementation and administration of programs to attract industries to locate or expand within Clinton County.

“Building upon an international network of partnerships, Johnson will be a driving force of economic growth and manufacturing growth in the North Country,” a press release said.

In announcing Johnson’s hiring, TDC President and CEO David Champagne explained how the move aligns with the organization’s strategic goals.

“TDC has ambitious, exciting goals to pursue. Danielle’s unique market expertise, industry connections and experience are tremendous assets for TDC. Her role will be key to achieving these goals. We are thrilled to have Danielle join our team.”

Johnson comes to TDC with five years of experience in economic development. Prior to joining TDC, she served as the first director of NamTrans. She graduated cum laude from SUNY Plattsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and recently completed her master’s degree through SUNY Empire State College in community and economic development with a concentration in workforce development.

The selection of Johnson caps a search process facilitated by ETS, an executive search firm headquartered in Plattsburgh.